Paper Talk: Liverpool face Kessie fight; Arsenal target Payet

West Ham star Dimitri Payet has been linked with a move to a new Premier League rival, while one of Serie A’s top youngsters is being watched by Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, according to Saturday morning’s papers.

ARSENAL KEEN ON PAYET MOVE

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is lining up a sensational January swoop for West Ham’s Dimitri Payet, according to reports on Saturday.

The playmaker has been unable to reach his consistent heights from last season and the player has suggested he is willing to consider a move away from the London Stadium after the Hammers’ disappointing start to the season.

Although reports earlier this week claimed the former Marseille man could land another new deal amid interest from Manchester United, Saturday morning’s Sun has gone a step further by suggesting Arsenal are ready to make a January move for the France playmaker.

The 29-year-old was described as a ‘passenger’ in our Player Ratings for the midweek 4-1 EFL Cup defeat to Manchester United on Thursday night, standing idly by and watching Anthony Martial score after he gave the ball away for United’s second goal.

And The Sun believes this is a further sign the player wants to quit the Hammers, writing:

‘It remains to be seen how handy the little magician will be in the trenches with games against the Gunners and Liverpool coming up in the next week and relegation clashes with Burnley and Hull before Christmas.’

On Friday, ahead of their meeting, Wenger purred over the former Marseille man, saying: “Payet is now even in France one of the star players, he has realised a bit late in his career and fulfilled his potential.

“West Ham was one of the triggers for him, not only did he convince last year he is a top class player, he won his place in the national team.”

“He was a top talent, always, but had periods of being up and down.

“I’ve looked at him many times. I’ve known him for a long time. He played at Saint-Etienne and we watched him many times.

“I think he has all the attributes to be a top player, which he is, but he’s 29-years-old already. He’s matured a lot and come back into the national team, which shows he was more consistent.”

LIVERPOOL, CHELSEA AND ARSENAL CHASE KESSIE

Atlanta’s hot prospect Franck Kessie is being watched by several Premier League clubs, according to reports in the Italian media.

The Ivory Coast international has enjoyed a brilliant start to the season, scoring five times from midfield.

And Gazzetta dello Sport claims the 19-year-old is reportedly wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, with the player drawing predictable comparisons with Yaya Toure.

The teenager is already rated in the £25million bracket and it’s claimed the trio will test the water by making moves to snap him up when the transfer window opens next month.

AND THE REST

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is denying being part of a £100m tax fraud (The Sun)

Carl Jenkinson has been taken out of the Arsenal firing line to save him from the club’s own supporters (The Sun)

Alan Pardew could be facing the end of his reign at Crystal Palace if the Eagles lose to Southampton on Saturday and make it seven straight defeats (The Sun)

Former England manager Sam Allardyce, 62, is being lined up to replace Alan Pardew, 55 (Daily Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho has accused the FA of singling him out following his latest touchline ban (Daily Mirror)

Raheem Sterling says Manchester City are ready to scrap their way to the title (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool U23 coach Michael Beale quits for Sao Paulo in a shock move and his departure comes as the Reds line up Steven Gerrard for a coaching role – although the two moves are unconnected (Daily Telegraph)

Leicester have agreed a £15m deal with Belgian club Genk for their 19-year-old Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi

Serie A club Roma are closing in on a deal to sign Manchester United’s 22-year-old Dutch forward Memphis Depay on loan in January

Liverpool will look to sell Mamadou Sakho in January after Jurgen Klopp revealed “nothing changed” in his stance towards the 26-year-old French defender (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa’s Chinese owner Tony Xia, 40, says he hopes the Championship side “in five or six years can be the top club in the Premier League so we can play in (the) Champions League” (The Times)

Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs said he almost retired from football in 2009 after losing the Champions League final 2-0 to Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona.