Paper Talk: Shock new PL suitor for Aubameyang; Toon star’s Palace move

Everton have emerged as rivals to Liverpool for a prolific Bundesliga hitman, while Liverpool and Manchester City are battling for a Ligue 1 midfielder, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

NEW SUITORS EMERGE FOR AUBAMEYANG

Everton have reportedly emerged as a shock contender for Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping for a reunion with the prolific Borussia Dortmund hitman, who looks set to leave the Bundesliga giants at the end of the season.

Chelsea and AC Milan were said to be Liverpool’s main rivals for the 28-year-old but now German publication Bild claims that their Merseyside rivals Everton are also in the running for the player.

The Toffees, who appear to be out of their early season slump after appointing Sam Allardyce as their new manager, are still searching for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Aubameyang has scored an incredible 98 goals since the start of the 2015-16 campaign but it seems highly unlikely that the Gabon star will turn down the chance of Champions League football to make the switch to Goodison, particularly with a number of Europe’s big hitters chasing his signature.

AND THE REST

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger fears Santi Cazorla’s latest surgery could spell the end of his Gunners career (The Sun)

Arsenal have not given up hope of persuading Mesut Ozil to sign a new deal before January (The Sun)

Steven Gerrard: Labelled a great by Figo

Arsenal and Everton target Steven N’Zonzi admits he wants to quit Sevilla after a bust-up with boss Eduardo Berizzo (The Sun)

Newcastle, Southampton and Crystal Palace are all chasing Dundee defender Jack Hendry (The Sun)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez have made contact with Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard (Daily Mail)

Brighton are weighing up a bid to land Celtic striker Moussa Dembele in the January window (Daily Mail)

West Brom defender Jonny Evans is wanted by Everton and West Ham, while Manchester City remain keen (Daily Mirror)

Juventus have been urged to make a move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can by club legend Alessandro Del Piero (Daily Mirror)

Spurs fans want Danny Rose to leave the club following his reaction to being substituted during Tottenham’s Champions League victory over APOEL Nicosia (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have offered Juan Mata to Inter Milan as part of a deal to bring in midfielder Joao Mario

Manchester City and Liverpool both want Nice midfielder Jean Seri, who is also being watched by Barcelona (Daily Mail)

Southampton scouts have been watching Basel winger Mohamed Elyounoussi

Crystal Palace are looking into signing Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons (Chronicle)

West Ham manager David Moyes is considering dropping goalkeeper Joe Hart for Saturday’s match with Chelsea (Guardian)

Bolton Wanderers striker Gary Madine is among Sunderland’s January transfer window targets (Sunderland Echo)