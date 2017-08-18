Paper Talk: Liverpool to miss Argentina forward; Real back for De Gea

Liverpool face frustration in their interest in a West Ham star, while a Manchester United man finds himself the subject of £46million transfer speculation again, according to Friday’s newspapers.

WEST HAM SET TO TIE DOWN LIVERPOOL TARGET

West Ham are ready to hand Manuel Lanzini a new four-year contract, with the player set to resist any moves from Liverpool to lure him to Anfield.

The Argentine has emerged from Dimitri Payet’s shadows last season and is likely to be rewarded with a new deal as a mark of his improved displays.

But his performances have seen him linked with a move to Liverpool, who have been touted to make a move for Lanzini should Philippe Coutinho join Barcelona.

However, speaking to the Daily Express, West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is confident of keeping the player: “We spoke about this before the Manchester United game, I speak to Manu every day, he is happy.

“He feels at home, he feels liked. You can see it, you don’t have to talk to him, and you can see by how he is smiling and is happy.

“He broke into the Argentina national team. So he knows if he plays for West Ham he has a chance of getting a better contract with West Ham and playing for Argentina.”

REAL MADRID BACK IN FOR DE GEA

The link is almost as old as time…. but Real Madrid are once again being tipped to try again to sign David De Gea from Manchester United before the transfer window closes.

It’s claimed Real will switch their attentions back towards signing the Spain goalkeeper after their chances of landing Kylian Mbappe waned. Real are keen to land a big name this summer and it seems De Gea is now the man they want, with Mbappe considering offers elsewhere.

Madrid’s interest in De Gea extends back to 2014 but The Sun claim the La Liga giants could now lodge a £46million bid for the Spaniard.

Jose Mourinho insisted earlier this summer that De Gea would stay at Old Trafford and any move for him at this stage in the window would not be welcomed by him now.

However, it’s no secret that the 26-year-old would like to move to the Bernabeu at some stage of his career.

Speaking about De Gea’s future just last month, Mourinho said: “I can guarantee that he’s not going this season, that I can.

“And my feeling is that it will be very difficult for him to go.

“It will be very difficult for him to go because he’s a very honest boy, very straight.

“He was contacted for a long time, the club was closed. Then we open because I always have this feeling of when a player has a desire to go I don’t like to stop players to go because in the end you don’t get from them what you expect from them if they want to move and they don’t move.

“So we open it and then they decide to close, and I don’t think the feeling for him is very, very good.

“I see him really happy and focused and working better than ever, so for me 100 per cent he stays with us.”

AND THE REST

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Ajax’s 21-year-old centre-back Davinson Sanchez (Daily Telegraph)

Colombian Sanchez will cost Spurs £28m up front with a potential further £14m to come in add-ons (The Independent)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, says he will not return to Stamford Bridge and intends to rejoin Atletico Madrid (Daily Telegraph)

Spurs defender Kevin Wimmer, 24, is in talks with West Brom over a £15m move (Daily Telegraph)

Barcelona will “fight” to sign Philippe Coutinho up until the transfer window closes with the growing expectation that they will soon submit an improved offer after Liverpool flatly rejected a bid of £90m (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City must pay £35m to prise shock target Jonny Evans away from West Brom (The Sun)

Manchester City are ready to offer £22m for Evans (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City bosses will sell Eliaquim Mangala on the cheap to boost their chances of landing West Brom star Evans (Daily Star)

Chelsea face taking a £20m hit on their asking price for wantaway striker Diego Costa (The Sun)

Barcelona are closing in on the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria (The Sun)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has had a new £63m bid for Juventus defender Alex Sandro rejected (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have not given up on Ivan Perisic – with a £39m offer to Inter Milan still on the table (Daily Mirror)

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has hinted other clubs are pursuing midfield target William Carvalho (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace are weighing up a move for Red Bull Leipzig youngster Oliver Burke (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have been outbid by Lyon for Pape Cheikh Diop but the Celta Vigo starlet is won over by the idea of a move to London (Daily Mail)

Steve McClaren held positive talks this week over a move to Maccabi Tel Aviv but has decided not to head to Israel for ‘personal reasons’ (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are considering renewing their long-standing interest in Julian Draxler after Paris Saint-Germain decided that the winger is surplus to requirements following the arrival of Neymar (The Times)

Sunderland risk losing record signing Didier Ndong this month with Lyon keen on taking the midfielder back to France (Daily Star)

Scotland international Robert Snodgrass is ready to escape from the West Ham wilderness by moving to Newcastle (Daily Record)