Paper Talk: Liverpool get angry with contract rebel; Isco to City

Liverpool are growing increasingly annoyed with Emre Can and could put him up for sale, while the destination for a £30m-rated Real Madrid star has been ‘revealed’, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL TO TAKE HARDLINE APPROACH OVER EMRE CAN

Liverpool are ready to get tough with Emre Can if he continues to refuse a new contract.

The Germany midfielder has been sitting on the offer a new deal since the turn of the year – but the Daily Mirror claims the player is no closer to finalising a new contract.

The player is reportedly looking to more than double his current £35,000 a week salary at Anfield and continues to stall as the Reds refuse to raise their current, though undisclosed, offer.

It’s said the Reds are refusing to raise their offer as they feel Can has yet to firmly establish himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It’s also reported that while Can sits on the offer, by the summer he will have just 12 months of his deal left, and Liverpool are ready to put him up for sale should he not sign.

The likes of Juventus and a number of Bundesliga sides are keen on Can, who around £10million when he joined the club three years ago, with the Reds looking for nearer £25million for the player.

ISCO CLOSE TO MOVE TO MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola is confident of landing Real Madrid star Isco, with Manchester City close to sealing a £30million deal for the midfield ace.

City are expected to beat off interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Juventus to land the midfielder, who has been in and out of Zinedine Zidane’s side this season.

Isco is seen as the obvious long-term replacement for David Silva and came close to signing for City in 2013 but instead chose to leave Malaga for Real after persuasion from Zidane.

Guardiola has admitted that he is planning for the future – and looking to bring in more young stars like Gabriel Jesus, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling.

However, Chelsea beware: it’s claimed Real Madrid will use funds generated from Isco’s sale to push for a move to sign Eden Hazard, with Real also looking to offload James Rodriguez, 25 to help convince the Belgian to sign.

AND THE REST

Pep Guardiola has revealed he wants to focus on signing English players in the summer with Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, Tottenham Hotspur duo Danny Rose and Kyle Walker, as well as Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on his wish-list (Daily Telegraph)

Lazio’s Dutch defender Stefan De Vrij will snub Manchester United and Chelsea to join Inter Milan this summer (The Sun)

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has revealed he has spoken with Barcelona over a possible move to the Nou Camp before moving to London last summer (Daily Star)

Manchester United have handed a trial to 16-year-old Italian wonderkid Pierpaolo D’Errico (The Sun)

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos would consider joining Manchester United this summer – if the Spanish giants fail to win a trophy this season

Torino claim England No1 keeper Joe Hart would be happy staying with them next season (Daily Mirror)

Romelu Lukaku has agreed a new contract with Everton which will run until 2022 and will be worth £110,000 – but it will contain a potential exit clause for the Belgium international (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are set to open talks with midfield enforcer Nemanja Matic over a new contract this summer (Daily Mirror)

Leicester head a clutch of Premier League clubs interested in snapping up Hull’s Harry Maguire on the cheap (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola is set to give Brazil midfielder Fernandinho a 12-month contract extension this summer (The Sun)

Everton have joined the race for Fulham’s brilliant young left-back Ryan Sessegnon (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona are targeting Southampton’s Cedric Soares. The £25m-rated Portugal international right-back has been hugely impressive this season (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has said his training ground bust-up with manager Antonio Conte earlier in the season was “nothing”

Nottingham Forest face mounting interest in young defender Joe Worrall after unpopular owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi refused to sell the club (Daily Mirror)

Chris Hughton has confirmed Brighton are signing Norway central defender Vegard Forren, who is available as a free agent after leaving Molde in January (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook has been attracting attention from England boss Gareth Southgate and West Brom manager Tony Pulis, who is planning a £7m bid (Daily Mail)

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in making a move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez but any bid for the Chilean is expected to depend on Angel di Maria’s future at the Parc des Princes (The Independent)

Xavi has likened Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti to himself – and wants Barcelona to sign him (Daily Express)

Craig Gordon completed the formalities of his new Celtic deal on Tuesday morning and confirmation could be announced officially by the club within the next 24 hours (Daily Record)

Rangers star Niko Kranjcar has revealed he won’t be back this season. The former Spurs ace suffered a serious knee cruciate injury in October (Daily Record)

Hearts face competition from Rangers they look to bring the Ipswich’s Scotland centre-back Christophe Berra (Daily Record)

