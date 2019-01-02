Paper Talk: Liverpool hold multiple meetings in secret bid to lure PSG star

Liverpool are secretly plotting a huge January transfer coup, while there could be a surprise summer switch for Manchester United veteran Ashley Young, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL IN DRIVING SEAT TO LAND PSG STAR

Liverpool are working hard behind the scenes to secure the transfer of PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this month, according to reports.

The France midfielder is set to leave the Ligue 1 giants this month, with PSG eager to secure some sort of fee for a man who will be out of contract at the end of the season and has refused to sign an extension at the Parc des Princes.

The 23-year-old was expected to sign for Barcelona, but according to L’Equipe – via the Daily Express – ‘several meetings’ have been held to discuss a potential move from Paris to Merseyside.

Rabiot has admitted in the past that he grew up supporting the Reds, and although there is no word at this stage whether the player himself was present at the meetings, it is thought PSG could allow him to move on for a fee of around £8m – £10million this month.

Any package, however, to sign Rabiot won’t come cheap: the player is said to want wages of around £180,000 a week, while it’s also claimed he’s demanding a hefty signing-on fee of around €10m (£8.9m).

Rabiot has been banned from the PSG dressing room until the saga is resolved, while the club’s sporting director Antero Henrique insists the club will not be making any further contract offers to the player after he rejected their offers on numerous occasions.

“At this point, no [there will be no more offers],” he said.

“The club decided this after a meeting that I had with the player.

“The player informed me that he will not be signing a new contract and that he wants to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

“For the player, the consequences are clear – he is indefinitely benched.

“A few months ago, there were positive exchanges with his representative [agent and mother Veronique] with a view to him staying with the club and signing a new deal.

“We also accepted all of his conditions regarding things related to what happens on the pitch.

“We discussed these specifics to ensure that he would stay with us for many years.

“Unfortunately, since then, negotiations have completely stopped.”

AND THE REST

Inter Milan are preparing a two-year deal to land Ashley Young on a free transfer (The Sun)

Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri is close to winning the race to sign Chelsea defender Gary Cahill (The Sun)

Chelsea have been handed a blow in their plans to sign Mateo Kovacic on a permanent basis, with former club Inter Milan reportedly plotting a move (The Sun)

Wolves have accepted a bid from Aston Villa for defender Kortney Hause (The Sun)

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis has agreed an initial 18-month contract with Rangers (The Sun)

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Steven Davis of Southampton celebrates as he scores their first goal with Cedric Soares of Southampton during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton at Amex Stadium on October 29, 2017 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Monaco are hopeful of sealing a January transfer for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas (Daily Mail)

West Ham are considering a loan move for out-of-favour Everton midfielder James McCarthy in January (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday are poised to name Steve Bruce as their new manager in the next 24 hours (Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take his Manchester United squad away for a £350-a-night warm weather training camp in Dubai after the FA Cup third round tie against Reading (Daily Mail)

Police have no plans to step up security ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool in the wake of the terror-related attack in the city on New Year’s Eve (Daily Mail)

Wolves lead the chase for Tammy Abraham as he prepares to cut short his loan spell with Aston Villa (Daily Mail)

West Ham are exploring the possibility of signing Everton midfielder James McCarthy on loan and remain in talks over a deal to sign Guy Medel from Besiktas (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace will consider loan options for Nya Kirby this month, amid interest from Charlton and Blackpool (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will take their own stewards to next week’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham at Wembley and have vowed to eject any fans who sing anti-semitic songs (The Times)

Leicester defender Callum Elder is set to complete a loan move to Ipswich Town (Daily Mirror)

Celtic remain keen on West Brom’s Scotland international winger Oliver Burke and could seal a loan deal for the 21-year-old (Daily Mirror)

Portsmouth and Sunderland are among a host of clubs interested in Exeter City striker Jayden Stockley (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea are on the verge of completing the £45m signing of USA star Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund (Daily Express)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says his main transfer priority is a winger rather than a striker and he will not recall either Michy Batshuayi or Tammy Abraham from loans, even if Olivier Giroud is badly injured (The Independent)