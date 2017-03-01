Paper Talk: Liverpool in €10m Juve swoop; Pontus Jansson link

Liverpool are plotting a swoop on Juventus, while one of Leeds’ best players is being courted by Southampton, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL TARGET CASSATA SWOOP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will send scouts to make further checks on 19-year-old Juventus forward Francesco Cassata, according to reports.

Reds boss Klopp has already received favourable reports about the teenager and made another check on him on Tuesday night ahead of what’s described as a ‘likely £8.5million move’.

The Daily Star, via Italian publication Ilbiaconero, say the Reds had a scout in attendance for the Serie B clash between Spezia and Ascoli. Although Cassata started for the visitors, he did not score though did provide the assist for their 90th-minute consolation in a 2-1 defeat.

The player, tipped to be a big star of the future, was linked with a move to Liverpool in January, but Klopp decided to hold fire and check on his progress before making a summer swoop.

And it would take a bid of around €10million to persuade Juventus to consider the sale of the talent, the report adds.

SOUTHAMPTON PLOT TRANSFER SWOOP ON LEEDS

Southampton are preparing a shock £8million bid for Leeds and Sweden defender Pontus Jansson, 26.

The centre-half has been a revelation at Elland Road this season, with his partnership with Kyle Bartley propelling Garry Monk’s side into the play-off reckoning.

Although he only joined Leeds on loan, the Sweden international has already agreed to make his move to Elland Road a permanent £3million deal in the summer.

However, that hasn’t stopped interested parties casting admiring glances towards the composed Swede, with reports suggesting he will be the subject of an £8million bid from Southampton, who see him as the ideal partner to Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk – a target for Man City and Liverpool – has been tipped to stay at Southampton this summer after this claim from Saints’ chairman – and it seems the club are already scouting around for a new defensive partner for the Dutchman – seen as an ideal replacement for Jose Fonte.

The Daily Express claims Saints had a scout in attendance at Elland Road on Saturday as Leeds beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 – and they’re now willing to test Leeds’ resolve to keep the player.

That will of course depend on what division Leeds find themselves in, but at a valuation of around £8m-£10m, the player represents far better value than the €45m Manchester United are prepared to spend on his compatriot Victor Lindelof.

AND THE REST

Alexis Sanchez has decided to quit Arsenal this summer and return to Spain with Sevilla in pole position to land the Chile forward and Atletico Madrid also interested (Daily Star)

Daniel Sturridge will have crunch talks with Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, with the Liverpool striker’s departure appearing increasingly likely (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea are poised to sell Belgian flop Michy Batshuayi this summer, after just one season (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola has signalled the end of Joe Hart’s Manchester City career by claiming he is content with Claudio Bravo and Willy Caballero (Daily Mirror)

Guardiola has dropped a hint Hart will not play for the club again and is targeting a move for striker Fernando Llorente (Daily Mail)

Roy Hodgson is the shock bookies’ favourite for the Leicester job but caretaker Craig Shakespeare has the firm backing of the champions’ stars ahead of talks (Daily Mirror)

Diego Simeone will remain as Atletico Madrid manager this summer after deciding to lead the club into their new stadium – in what is likely to be his final season with the Spanish club (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey believes manager Arsene Wenger has been let down by his players and that the Frenchman doesn’t deserve the level of criticism coming his way

Real Madrid is Wenger’s preferred destination away from Arsenal if they decide to make a change (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United have handed a trial to Slovakian teenager Martin Murcko. The 16-year-old had a trial with Manchester City in December (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea face a battle to keep hold of Diego Costa after he was offered a staggering £38m a year to join the Chinese Super League revolution (The Sun)

Leicester are monitoring Norway and FC Basel winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, 22, as they prepare to lose several key players in the summer (ESPN)

Manchester United and Manchester City are set for summer battle to sign Victor Lindelof, but the Red Devils have a significant advantage (The Sun)

Toby Alderweireld is close to sealing a new contract with Tottenham – with the deal also dropping his £25m release clause (The Sun)

Gael Clichy wants to stay in England if he is axed by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola at the end of the season (The Sun)

Cardiff City have denied Vincent Tan is set to sell his majority stake for a cut-price £50m (The Sun)

Walter Mazzarri has ordered Watford to sign Tom Cleverley on a permanent basis (The Sun)

Sol Campbell will team up with Ian Holloway by becoming a coach at Queens Park Rangers (The Sun)

Chelsea are looking to sign Andrea Belotti after scouting the striker on Monday (The Sun)

Inter Milan have been urged to sign Chelsea target Marco Verratti by San Siro legend Nicola Berti (The Sun)

Bayern Munich are trying to tie up a first-option on former Arsenal star Serge Gnabry (The Sun)

West Ham have rejected offers from Chinese clubs for Andy Carroll. The Hammers striker was a target for Tianjin Quanjian, Hebei China Fortune and Shandong Luneng (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will pay for their supporters’ visas for their Europa League trip to Russia (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane launched a passionate defence of his team on Tuesday amid accusations the La Liga leaders have benefited from favourable refereeing decisions this season (Daily Mail)

Norwich City boss Alex Neil is now the bookies’ favourite to become the next permanent manager of Rangers (Daily Record)