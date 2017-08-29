Paper Talk: Bayern beat United to Dutch talent; Van Dijk hope for Reds

Liverpool are ready to push through a deal for Virgil van Dijk, while Tottenham face transfer misery with a top target ready to snub a move at the 11th hour, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL MAKE INCREASED VAN DIJK BID

Liverpool have launched an improved £70million offer to Southampton for long-term target Virgil van Dijk, according to reports on Tuesday.

The Reds are making ambitious plans to swoop for both Van Dijk and Monaco’s Thomas Lemar before Thursday’s transfer window slams shut, although their hopes of landing the France winger appear to be on the wane, according to reports in France.

And with a deal for Naby Keita already secured for next summer, the Reds could yet see a swoop for long-term target Van Dijk also wrapped up, with both The Sun and Daily Mail suggesting the Reds could still land the Dutchman this summer.

Van Dijk is still desperate to make the move to Liverpool, despite the Reds withdrawing their interest earlier this summer after Southampton asked the Premier League to consider allegations of an illegal approach, while Jurgen Klopp’s wish to see him in the heart of his defence has never changed.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino insisted “Virgil will be here on September 1” when questioned after Saints’ 0-0 draw at Huddersfield on Saturday, but relations between club and player understood to be at an all-time low, the player has not hidden from his wish to leave St Mary’s.

It is likely, then, that Liverpool will pursue Van Dijk before the deadline, particularly with Arsenal and Chelsea also waiting in the wings. Should any move materialise, it will be a world record fee for a defender and cost yet cost in excess of £70m.

AURIER TO SNUB SPURS MOVE AND WAIT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED

Tottenham could potentially miss out on signing Paris Saint-Germain star Serge Aurier, as he prefers a move to Manchester United.

The Sun claims that while Spurs have already agreed a fee of £24million with PSG for the right-back, the Ivorian is ready to snub their overtures in a bid to wait for United to make their move. And the paper claims Aurier could even be prepared to wait until next summer before making the switch to Jose Mourinho’s side.

To make matters worse for Tottenham, United midfielder Paul Pogba is pushing for the club to bring the ex-Toulouse ace to Old Trafford.

Tottenham are in desperate need of a full-back after selling Kyle Walker to Manchester City for £50m.

Kieran Trippier is currently the club’s first choice right-back, while they only have teenager Kyle Walker-Peters as cover.

PSG need to offload players to reduce their wage bill with world-record signing Neymar earning around £500,000-a-week at the Parc des Princes.

AND THE REST

Brazil’s team doctor Michael Simoni says Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho’s back problem is due to stress over his future. The 25-year-old is a target for Barcelona (The Sun)

Luke Shaw is in line for a 12-month deal extension so Manchester United can protect their investment (The Sun)

Manchester United, Arsenal, Everton and Chelsea have lost out to Bayern Munich in the race for Dutch wonderkid Josh Zirkzee (The Sun)

West Brom Tony Pulis is going back in for Arsenal’s Kieran Gibbs with a £13m offer (The Sun)

Ravel Morrison has the chance to revive his career in Mexico (The Sun)

Hull City are hoping to land Jackson Irvine in a £2m deal from Burton Albion today (The Sun)

West Brom are holding out for £37m for Manchester City target Jonny Evans (The Sun)

Watford will axe their misfits Jerome Sinclair and Isaac Success to fund a move for Islam Slimani (The Sun)

Chelsea are closing in on a £75m double deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Danny Drinkwater (Daily Express)

Sam Allardyce could be in line for a shock return to Crystal Palace – just three months after quitting the club (Daily Express)

West Ham have delivered an ultimatum to Sporting Lisbon over William Carvalho as they attempt to get the price of the midfielder lowered (Daily Express)

Manchester City are expected to make a fresh bid for Jonny Evans after Leicester failed with a £21m offer (Daily Mirror)

Slaven Bilic has been given four more Premier League games to save his job after West Ham’s terrible start to the season (Daily Mirror / Daily Telegraph)

Bilic will be given the chance to revive West Ham’s fortunes following positive meetings with the club’s hierarchy (Daily Mail)

Nice star Jean Seri has given Liverpool and Arsenal a boost in their hope of signing him – claiming he’d love to join one of the ‘big European clubs’ (Daily Mirror)

Shkodran Mustafi is ready to move to Italy as Arsenal continue negotiations with Inter Milan (Daily Mirror)

Brighton have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy (Daily Mirror)

Swansea City are set to join the fight for Bayern Munich’s Renato Sanches as they seek a replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger and his coaching staff carried out an Anfield massacre post-mortem on Monday as Arsenal lurched into an early-season crisis (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer is ready to bid for Jose Fonte to save his job (Daily Star)

Crystal Palace are on the verge of sacking de Boer (Daily Mail)

Newcastle could be ready to make a move for prolific £8m-rated Icelandic hitman Vidar Orn Kjartansson (Daily Star)

Jonny Evans is waiting on Manchester City offloading Eliaquim Mangala before leaving West Brom this week (Daily Mail)

Jack Butland is eyeing the England No 1 jersey for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia (Daily Mail)

Liverpool have launched a £200m spending spree starting with the £55m signing of Naby Keita for next summer (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace face a fight with West Brom and Leicester for Liverpool’s Mamadou Sakho (Daily Mail)

Palace, Stoke and West Brom want to sign Tottenham misfit Vincent Janssen (Daily Mail)

Leicester are keen on Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gregor Krychowiak (Daily Mail)

Liverpool’s bid to sign Thomas Lemar could be boosted by Monaco’s interest in striker Divock Origi (Daily Telegraph)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is hoping to be available again in time for Manchester United’s rush of Christmas fixtures (Daily Telegraph)

Norwich are launching a £3.5m bid to sign Bristol City’s highly-rated centre-back Aden Flint (Daily Telegraph)

Birmingham are considering a move for Brentford centre-back Harlee Dean (Daily Telegraph)

Everton are closing in on a deal for Nikola Vlasic from Hajduk Split (The Times)

Chelsea are still chasing Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley even if they sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (The Times)