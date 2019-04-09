Paper Talk: Liverpool join Barcelona in hunt for Portuguese starlet

Liverpool are battling Barcelona for the signing of a Wolves starlet, while Man Utd will launch a £50m midfielder bid, according to Tuesday’s papers.

KLOPP IMPRESSED BY WOLVES STARLET

Liverpool are battling Barcelona for the signing of Wolves star Ruben Vinagre, according to a report.

Vinagre only moved to Molineux permanently last summer in a £10million deal having impressed Nuno Espirito Santo during a loan spell from Monaco.

The Midlands club could be in line to flip him for a quick profit just 12 months later though, with the Birmingham Mail suggesting that the Portugal starlet is attracting interest from two of Europe’s top clubs.

The left-back, who turned 20 today, has featured in 14 Premier League games this season for Wolves having established himself as the back-up to Jonny Castrosince Barry Douglas’ departure.

The report claims that Jurgen Klopp was impressed by the Portugal U20 international in Wolves’ game against Liverpool earlier this season.

However they are not alone in their interest, as the report cites O Jogo as saying that Barcelona have scouted Vinagre ‘on multiple occasions’ and could make a move themselves.

AND THE REST

Arsenal target Thomas Partey says he expects to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer, with interest growing in the 25-year-old Ghanaian midfielder.

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico says this summer may be the “natural time” to move to a Premier League club. The 26-year-old Argentine is a target for Arsenal. (Mirror)

Manchester United are preparing a £50m summer bid for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. (Irish Independent)

England international Rice says joining the Hammers was the “best decision” he ever made, after Chelsea let him go at the age of 14. (Standard)

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan says France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, is “not the finished deal” and wants him to stay at Old Trafford. (Telegraph)

Everton striker Nikola Vlasic’s agent says the 21-year-old Croatia international wants to remain at CSKA Moscow on a permanent deal once his season-long loan ends this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani will leave the club this summer. (Star)

West Ham will not offer Andy Carroll, 30, a new deal at the end of the season. The England striker has had ankle surgery that has ruled him out of the rest of the campaign. (Mail)

Carroll could join a Major League Soccer club when his contract at West Ham expires. (Times)