Paper Talk: Rafinha subject of £26.8m Liverpool bid; Barcelona wishlist

Liverpool are set to beat Arsenal and Tottenham to a La Liga midfielder, while three of the Premier League’s biggest stars are wanted in Spain, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL, ARSENAL & SPURS CHASE BARCELONA MIDFIELDER

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are all interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Rafinha this summer, according to reports in Spain and via the Daily Express.

The Brazilian, 24, is likely to leave the Nou Camp this summer after struggling for game time last season as he bids to keep his World Cup bid alive.

Mundo Deportivo claims Liverpool are leading the race for the midfielder and are set to make an opening bid of £26.8m (€30m), though could go as high as £35.8m (€40m) to secure a deal.

However, the paper reckons Arsenal and Spurs are also monitoring developments as they look to at the player this summer.

The three English suitors are joined by Inter Milan and AC Milan in the pursuit.

Last season the Brazilian started just 18 games for the club, though his campaign was cut short by a knee injury in April.

Rafinha has not traveled on Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the USA in order to focus on his recovery work.

BARCELONA SHORTLIST PREM TRIO

Barcelona have drawn up a three-man Premier League shortlist to replace PSG target Neymar, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror claims Philippe Coutinho remains their top target, though reports in Spain suggest the La Liga giants fear Liverpool are likely to price them out of a possible deal.

If they cannot land Coutinho, the paper reckons Barca will move for one of Dele Alli or Eden Hazard instead.

On Friday, we reported how a move for Tottenham star Alli would be welcomed by Lionel Messi, while Chelsea boss Antonio Conte didn’t appear amused when questioned about Barcelona links to Hazard.

Meanwhile, various reports suggest a €222m deal for Neymar will be wrapped up next week.

The player is clearly highly strung at the moment, as this video of him clashing with recent Barcelona signing Nelson Semedo shows.

AND THE REST

Manchester United have opened contract talks with Ander Herrera in a bid to fend off interest in the midfielder from Barcelona (various)

Liverpool have ended their pursuit of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, 22, but may return next summer, when it is believed Keita can move for £48m

Antonio Conte has revealed he loses up to three kilograms a match due to his manic touchline behaviour (Daily Telegraph)

Everton will look to sign 26-year-old Nice midfielder Jean Seri, believed to be a target for Arsenal, if the Toffees cannot agree a fee for Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27 (The Sun)

Alexis Sanchez is in disagreement with his agent over his Arsenal future as the Chilean star attempts to secure his Gunners exit (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Manchester City are waiting for Sanchez ‘with open arms’ after the forward casts doubt over his Arsenal future (Daily Mirror)

City are prepared to pay Sanchez £320,000 per week after the star told fans he was ‘sick’ two days before he was due back with Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Arsenal fear Sanchez could go on strike in a bid to force a move away from the Emirates (The Sun)

Arsenal have seen a third bid for Thomas Lemar rejected as Monaco ‘turn down a €50m offer’ (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United and Swansea are battling to sign Valencia striker Alvaro Negredo (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has given Ivan Perisic the green light for his Manchester United move – but they want Anthony Martial on loan plus cash in exchange (Daily Mirror)

Spalletti says Perisic is staying put at the San Siro as Man Utd’s hunt for the Croatian star ‘is over’ (Daily Mail)

Man Utd fear their pursuit of Gareth Bale could cost them in their hunt for former Wolfsburg star Perisic (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have handed a trial to Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli (Daily Mirror)

Watford boss Marco Silva is giving Troy Deeney no guarantees that he will keep his role as captain this season (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland hope to sign goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter after he impressed on trial (Daily Mirror)

Former Republic of Ireland striker Noel Hunt is set to join League One side Wigan Athletic (Daily Mirror)

Millwall have had a further bid for Southend midfielder Ryan Leonard rejected by the League One side (Daily Mirror)

Alex Sandro is set for a move to Chelsea with Antonio Conte prepared to pay Juventus a world-record £61m fee for the defender (The Sun)

West Ham are set to offer Newcastle and Crystal Palace target Adrian a new contract despite Joe Hart signing as their No 1 ‘keeper (The Sun)

Brighton are chasing Viktoria Plzen defender Ales Mateju as Chris Hughton continues his summer spending spree (The Sun)

Manchester City are sending young winger Isaac Buckley-Ricketts to Twente Enschede for the season (The Sun)

Southampton have reportedly identified Tottenham’s Kevin Wimmer as the man to replace Virgil van Dijk (The Sun)

Southampton hope to reintegrate Van Dijk into first-team training next week, with new manager Mauricio Pellegrino preparing to again tell his captain that he will not be sold this summer (Daily Telegraph)

Paris Saint-Germain want to send Angel Di Maria to Barcelona, as well as £195m in order to close out their record- breaking deal for Neymar (Daily Mail)

Etienne Capoue’s Watford future is in doubt after the midfielder was involved in huge row with Marco Silva following the pre-season friendly defeat by Rangers (Daily Mail)

AC Milan, Chelsea and Manchester United target Andrea Belotti will not leave for less than £90m, claims Torino manager Sinisa Mihajlovic (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are weighing up a summer move to sign Udinese midfielder Jakub Jankto, according to his agent (Daily Express)

Juventus have valued winger Juan Cuadrado at £26.8m amid interest from Arsenal and Inter Milan (Daily Express)

Marseille are refusing to give up on signing Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud (Daily Express)

Antonio Conte has targeted a move for Inter Milan’s Italy international Antonio Candreva, who would provide competition for Victor Moses at wing-back and Pedro in attack (Daily Star)

Brendan Rodgers is ready to renew his bid to re-sign Patrick Roberts to boost his ailing strike force (Daily Record)

Scotland international Ross McCormack will not be joining Derby County this summer, according to club boss Gary Rowett (Daily Record)