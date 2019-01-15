Liverpool head Tottenham and Everton in the race to sign an explosive Dutch attacker, while Chelsea have learnt the fee required to sign one of their top January targets, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL JOIN RIVALS IN WATCHING BRUGGES WINGER

Liverpool have joined the plethora of clubs ready to test Brugges’ resolve to keep highly-rated Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.

The 21-year-old Holland international is part of the latest wave of young Dutch talent to break into the national side, having also caught the eye in the Champions League for his side this season with a belting strike against Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak.

According to the Daily Mail, AC Milan have reportedly already had a £9million offer rejected for the winger, while there is rival Premier League interest from Tottenham and Everton.

It’s claimed all four clubs could table increased bids this month to test Brugges’ determination to keep hold of their young talent.

Man City have also expressed interest in the past, though reports in Holland credit Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool with the strongest interest in the two-times capped winger.

AND THE REST

Zenit St Petersburg want £36m for Chelsea target Leandro Paredes (Daily Mail)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is happy to allow Mesut Ozil to leave the club in order to free up funds for two new signings. Ozil is currently Arsenal’s highest-earning player on a £350,000-a-week contract (Daily Mail)

David de Gea wants to commit his long-term future to Manchester United but is awaiting a suitable offer as contract talks continue (Daily Mail)

Fulham are trying to conclude a deal for Leicester defender Danny Simpson (Daily Mail)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has ordered Manchester United’s players to wear their official club suits to all matches as he continues to impose his ethos on the squad (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City have registered an interest in Genk striker Mbwana Samatta who is the Belgian first division’s top scorer (Daily Mail)

Wolves have opened talks over a move for Sparta Prague striker Benjamin Tetteh (Daily Mail)

Harry Kane fears he could be out for at least four weeks as the striker and Tottenham Hotspur wait for the swelling on his injured ankle to go down (Daily Telegraph)

Chelsea will demand upwards of £100m if Eden Hazard tells the club he wants to join Real Madrid – even though he will only have one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season (Daily Telegraph)

Premier League clubs are already plotting major player recruitment searches in South America, Africa and Asia in the expectation that the Home Office will relax international working permits across professional sport after a no-deal Brexit (Daily Telegraph)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has moved into pole position to become Manchester United’s next permanent boss (The Sun)

Alvaro Morata is in talks with Atletico Madrid ahead of a move back to Spain, according to reports (The Sun)

Fulham pair Aleksandar Mitrovic and Aboubakar Kamara got into a fight during a team yoga lesson (The Sun)

Porto are set to test Celtic’s resolve with a £14m January bid for Olivier Ntcham (The Sun)

Chelsea are in talks with David Luiz over a new contract with the Brazilian’s current deal set to expire in the summer, according to the defender’s agent (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest want the managerial dream team of Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane to end the club’s 20-year top-flight exile (The Sun)

England’s hopes of hosting the 2030 World Cup have been hit, with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino set to back Spain, Portugal and Morocco’s three-nation bid (The Sun)

Everton are considering a £25m move for Espanyol hotshot Borja Iglesias (The Sun)

Faltering Arsenal are ready to sell Mesut Ozil in the summer (The Sun)

Jonjo Shelvey has been told he is staying at Newcastle – after interest from Fulham and West Ham (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have gagged Jose Mourinho before he makes his first public appearances since being sacked by the club last month (The Times)

Marko Arnautovic will be the subject of a new bid of around £45m from Shanghai SIPG which will test the resolve of West Ham United to keep the striker (The Times)

Neil Warnock is standing by his fierce pro-Brexit outburst but insisted he has no problem with Cardiff City distancing the club from his remarks (The Times)

Tottenham are weighing up a loan move for Barcelona flop Malcom (Daily Star)

Gonzalo Higuain is keen to join Chelsea, where he would be reunited with Maurizio Sarri, his boss at Napoli (Daily Star)

Cardiff hope a record £18m move for Argentinean striker Emiliano Sala will end their goalscoring woes (Daily Star)