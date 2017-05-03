Paper Talk: Klopp targets £25m Chelsea man; Spurs chase King

Liverpool and Manchester United are battling to sign a Chelsea star, while Tottenham are planning a swoop for an in-form Bournemouth ace, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL, MAN UTD IN BATTLE FOR FABREGAS

Cesc Fabregas is at the centre of a £25m transfer battle between Manchester United and Liverpool, according to reports on Wednesday.

The two Premier League giants will look to raid Chelsea for the Spanish star should he look to quit Stamford Bridge this summer.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has told the midfielder he won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave the club this summer, but the Italian boss was under the impression Fabregas would likely make the move to AC Milan.

However, with the Spaniard and his family settled in England, Liverpool are reported by the Daily Star to have contacted the player’s representatives to see if he would consider a move to Merseyside.

And it’s reported Jose Mourinho will also look to bring him to Old Trafford with the club seeking a long-term replacement for Michael Carrick.

Fabregas has managed just 10 Premier League starts for Chelsea this season.

TOTTENHAM IN PURSUIT OF BOURNEMOUTH STAR KING

Tottenham have added Bournemouth hot-shot Josh King to their summer transfer short-list, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror claims Spurs have been impressed by the Norway striker’s form, with the former Manchester United Academy star having scored 12 Premier League goals in 2017 – a total bettered only by Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku.

It’s thought Bournemouth would want at least £18million for the star, with Cherries boss Eddie Howe admitting recently he expected his form would soon attract attention.

He said: “I’m sure there’s people taking notice and writing his name down. His form has been very good.”

King is contracted to the club until 2020.

AND THE REST

West Ham are pressing ahead with their attempts to sign Rachid Ghezzal from Lyon (Daily Star)

Adam Smith has pleaded with former Tottenham team-mate Jermain Defoe to join him at Bournemouth

Leicester want Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic to replace Kasper Schmeichel this summer (Daily Star)

Tony Pulis is confident West Brom’s new owners are ready to make a big splash in the summer transfer market (Daily Star)

Manchester United have contacted Torino about a deal for 23-year-old Italy striker Andrea Belotti, who has an £84.5m buyout clause in his contract with the Serie A club (Daily Express)

Thibaut Courtois is heading for a bumper new Chelsea contract as Real Madrid cool their interest in the Belgian (Daily Mail)

Chelsea could be facing four years away from Stamford Bridge and a new stadium move-in date as late as 2023 (Daily Mail)

Everton have fought off interest from Arsenal by tying 20-year-old striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a new five-year deal (Daily Express)

Tottenham are ready to make Ross Barkley a top summer target ahead of Wilfried Zaha after deciding the winger is not worth a huge investment due to his African Cup of Nations commitments (The Independent)

Pep Guardiola has been handed a huge transfer kitty after Manchester City’s owners backed the manager’s plan to bring in up to eight new players (Daily Mail)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be allowed to complete his rehabilitation from major knee surgery at Manchester United despite uncertainty over his future at the club (Daily Mail)

Everton are reviving their interest in Southampton right back Cuco Martina (Daily Mail)

Chris Coleman is set to consider his Wales future if they lose to Serbia (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho has told David De Gea to keep his focus on Manchester United until the end of the season – then they will talk about his future (Daily Mirror)

Kasper Schmeichel has left Leicester’s owners fuming by angling for a move – despite being told he is not for sale (Daily Mirror)

Ronald Koeman has revealed he is ready to spend big in the summer to solve Everton’s goalscoring problem (Daily Mirror)

Walter Mazzarri faces an uncertain future at Watford after a disappointing first season at the club (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth are planning another raid on Liverpool by launching a £3m move for Ryan Kent (Daily Mirror)

Galatasaray may offer Wilfried Bony an escape route from the Premier League to Turkey (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are locked in a record £110m race for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe (The Sun)

David Moyes is close to the end of his Sunderland reign after suffering his first career relegation (The Sun)

The FA will defy Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho by calling up Marcus Rashford for England U21s this summer (The Sun)

Kyle Walker’s relationship with Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is ‘almost untenable’ after he was benched for the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea and Sunday’s derby win over Arsenal (The Sun)

Paul Clement is set to stay at Swansea – even if they are relegated (The Sun)

Steve Naismith could be handed a free transfer by Norwich – just 16 months after joining from Everton for £8.5m (The Sun)

Jesus Navas could earn a surprise new one-year deal at Manchester City (The Sun)

Manchester City face a battle to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin with Barcelona eyeing up a move for the Spaniard (Daily Express)

Everton are ready to firm up their interest in Ajax starlet Kasper Dolberg despite Ronald Koeman’s insistence on experience not youth (Daily Express)

West Ham are chasing £10m Brazilian winger Jonathan Cafu (Daily Express)

Arsenal are facing the prospect of missing out on a number of key transfer targets this summer as well as a drop in revenue of up to £45m if they do not qualify for the Champions League (Daily Telegraph)