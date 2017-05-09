Paper Talk: Spurs know Walker replacement; rivals eye Keane

Liverpool or Manchester United? Tuesday’s national press are divided on Michael Keane’s future, while Tottenham have identified the man they want to replace Kyle Walker.

CONFUSION OVER DESTINATION OVER £25M MICHAEL KEANE

There are conflicting reports over the destination of in-demand Burnley defender Michael Keane this morning.

Liverpool believe they can beat bitter rivals Manchester United to the recently-capped England defender, according to the Daily Mirror.

The paper claims the player has become one of Jurgen Klopp’s top targets of the summer and suggests personal terms have already been agreed between player and club.

Keane is said to be waiting to see whether Liverpool, currently third, can secure Champions League qualification for next season before committing himself to the deal on offer, understood to be four years.

But that is in stark contrast to the Daily Telegraph who reckon the player will return to Old Trafford this summer for 10 times the fee Louis van Gaal sold him for in January 2015.

Which paper to believe? Time will tell, but one thing we can say with any certainty is that Burnley will struggle to keep hold of their star man amid interest from England’s two most successful clubs.

POCHETTINO IDENTIFIES KYLE WALKER’S REPLACEMENT

Adam Smith: Signs new Cherries deal

Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Bournemouth right-back Adam Smith and could move for him if he loses Kyle Walker to Manchester City this summer.

Walker is said to be unhappy at Spurs following a series of rows with Pochettino that saw him dropped for the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea at Wembley and the North London derby win over Arsenal.

With Walker said to be intent on a £50million switch, Spurs have been actively seeking a replacement, and although they have Kieran Trippier in reserve, Pochettino wants to sign the club’s former Academy graduate.

Smith began his career at White Hart Lane before joining Bournemouth on a permanent basis – via a string of loan moves – in January 2014 before Pochettino’s arrival.

The player, 26, has impressed for the Cherries this season and with England recognition believed to be close, it is suggested Tottenham could launch a bid for his services this summer should Walker, as expected, leave.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has agreed to join Manchester United this summer if they qualify for the Champions League (Daily Express)

Striker-hungry West Ham are interested in Anderlecht star Lukasz Teodorczyk (Daily Mirror)

Jordan Pickford: Sunderland stopper in demand

Everton are in pole position to sign Jordan Pickford from relegated Sunderland (Daily Mirror)

READ MORE ~ Sunderland’s Pickford could improve further by joining Everton or Arsenal

Everton will make a £10m offer for Sunderland’s brilliant young keeper Pickford (The Sun)

Mario Balotelli is in talks to join Spanish club Las Palmas next season (Daily Mirror)

Leeds are set to offer manager Garry Monk a new five-year deal (The Sun)

Leeds rebel Charlie Taylor is set to join West Brom on a Bosman free transfer (Daily Mirror)

Leicester striker Ahmed Musa could be on his way out of the club this summer – just a year after joining them (Daily Mirror)

Willy Caballero could quit Manchester City this summer to boost his starting prospects – even though he’s their current No 1, with Claudio Bravo injured and Joe Hart out on loan (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland have brought in top talent-spotter Rob Mackenzie to help plot their Premier League return (The Sun)

Lionel Messi is close to signing a new deal with Barcelona, according to the club’s vice-president Jordi Mestre (The Sun)

Yaya Toure is willing to snub the chance to stay at Manchester City – because he wants more game time (The Sun)

Everton have stepped up their interest in Anderlecht midfield prodigy Leander Dendoncker (The Sun)

Kingsley Coman: A transfer target for Man City

Bayern Munich ace Kingsley Coman seriously considered a switch to Manchester City (The Sun)

Mark Hughes has warned Jack Butland against seeking a move this summer (The Times)

Coach Thomas Tuchel could leave Borussia Dortmund thus summer after public disagreements with the club’s board (The Times)

Sergio Aguero is not interested in a cross-city switch to Manchester United this summer (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are on the verge of signing Atletico Madrid left back Theo Hernandez after the youngster reportedly passed his medical with the club on Monday (Daily Mail)

Milan have no interest in signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to the Italian club’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli

Liverpool remain confident of sealing a £50m summer swoop for Virgil van Dijk – despite claims by Claude Puel he is staying at Southampton (Daily Star)

Manchester City have handed 19-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo a fresh deal with Celtic and Everton interested in their academy graduate (Daily Star)

Lucas Perez is being chased by a handful of La Liga clubs as he eyes a return to his homeland after a frustrating first season at Arsenal (The Independent)

Everton are competing with Tottenham to sign Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez, a graduate of Barcelona’s academy (The Independent)

Celtic have moved closer to a stunning summer swoop for Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke (Daily Record)

Goalkeeper Logan Bailly is keen on a move to Standard Liege after admitting his Celtic career is over (Daily Record)