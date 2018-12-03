The release clause of a Liverpool midfield target could be raised to €80m, while AC Milan are stepping up their chase for a Chelsea star, according to Monday’s papers.

NAPOLI TO HIKE UP EXIT CLAUSE OF LIVERPOOL TARGET

Liverpool midfield target Piotr Zielinski is reportedly looking to sign a new deal with Napoli, as his agents look to rise his release clause.

Il Mattino states that while the 24-year-old is willing to extend his deal until the summer of 2023, his agents are in no rush to get the contract signed.

Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurentiis is keen to remove the current release clause that Zielinski has in his deal, while the player’s entourage want the player to have a release clause of around €80million.

However, that value would appear to be too low for the Naples club as they look to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is still chasing midfield reinforcements, with James Milner not getting any younger and summer signings Fabinho and Naby Keita still struggling to get to grips with life in the Premier League.

AND THE REST

AC Milan are considering a move for Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil could be on his way to Inter Milan after Unai Emery left him out in the cold in recent weeks (Daily Star)

Jose Mourinho accused Paul Pogba of being a virus infecting his team after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Southampton (The Sun)

Stoke won’t consider any bids under £50m for goalkeeper Jack Butland in January (Daily Mirror)

Neymar went off injured as PSG dropped points for the first time this season in a 2-2 draw with Bordeaux (The Sun)

Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben are set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, the club’s president Uli Hoeness has revealed (The Independent)

Manchester United midfielder Fred, 25, who has started only six Premier League games this season, is frustrated by a lack of game time that saw him omitted from the most recent Brazil squad (Manchester Evening News)

Declan Rice has denied he is any closer to deciding which country he wants to commit to and is resisting the offer to meet the new manager of Republic of Ireland, Mick McCarthy (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United were left red-faced after a post from a fan advocating Jose Mourinho’s sacking appeared on their official website (The Times)

Aston Villa have held discussions with Chelsea about Tammy Abraham’s loan move – and are hoping the season-long agreement with the 21-year-old striker stands (Birmingham Mail)