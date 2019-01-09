Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in a top young French goalkeeper this month, while Manchester United could finally get their hands on a £36million winger target, according to Wednesday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL WANT RISING FRENCH STAR TO CHALLENGE ALISSON

Liverpool are being strongly linked with a move for rising Guingamp goalkeeper Dominique Youfeigane.

The French Under-19 keeper has been earning rave reviews and has already seen his name linked with the likes of AS Monaco and Marseille.

However, Foot Mercato, via the Daily Mirror, claims Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is ready to join the race to sign him amid claims they already see the 18-year-old as being good enough to challenge Simon Mignolet for the role of Liverpool No 2 and, one day, rival Alisson.

As such, the French outlet claims the Reds are on the brink of making an offer for the keeper in an effort to sign him ahead of their rival suitors.

Aside from that, Liverpool unlikely to do much business this month, with interest in £27m-rated Trabzonspor midfielder Abdulkadir Omur dismissed earlier in the week.

AND THE REST

Ivan Perisic could finally become a Manchester United player at the end of the season with Inter Milan ready to accept a €40m (£36m) bid and use the cash to fund a move for Luka Modric (The Sun)

Preston North End are interested in signing Joe Hart on loan and give him the chance to end his misery at Burnley (The Sun)

The Football Assocation is looking into claims that Nottingham Forest fans sung a homophobic chant during their FA Cup clash at Chelsea (The Sun)

Chelsea are looking to sign AC Milan striker Andre Silva but would need Alvaro Morata to replace him at Sevilla, where Silva is currently on loan (The Sun)

Wolves defender Conor Coady is the next defender Gareth Southgate is considering for an England call-up (The Sun)

Ander Herrera looks set to sign a new deal for Manchester United after new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced him to stay despite interest from Athletic Bilbao (The Sun)

Abdoulaye Doucoure has sent Paris Saint-Germain a “come and get me” message, with the Watford star insisting he would love to play for his hometown club (The Sun)

Gareth Bale could face internal discipline from Real Madrid after leaving the Bernabeu during a game – he is currently sidelined with a calf injury (The Sun)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is refusing to sell midfielder Isaac Hayden unless he is given the chance to sign a replacement (The Sun)

Real Madrid are planning an overhaul of their squad this summer and want either Christian Eriksen or Eden Hazard to be their new playmaker, but see the Tottenham man as more gettable (The Independent)

Former Arsenal midfielder Edu is in the running to become the club’s new director of football – he is currently technical director of Brazil’s national side (The Independent)

A leaked video of Brahim Diaz reveals the new Real Madrid starlet chose Barcelona over the European champions when asked as a kid (Daily Express)

Manchester United will have to battle with Barcelona and Juventus for the signing of Roma defender Kostas Manolas as the two European heavyweights will be looking to the Greece international to cope with player departures (Daily Express)

Manchester United are considering offering Andreas Pereira on loan to Fiorentina in a bid to sign their defender Nikola Milenkovic (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho has told Florentino Perez he wants to sign a centre-back and a striker before he can consider a return to the Real Madrid dugout (Daily Star)

Chelsea have put Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson at the top of their wishlist should Alvaro Morata leave in January, but the Cherries want between £50m and £70m for the England international (Daily Star)

Manchester United are said to have sensationally opened talks with Barcelona over ex-Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho (Daily Star)

Bayern Munich want to hand Callum Hudson-Odoi the No.10 shirt once Arjen Robben leaves this summer to help push through his move from Chelsea (Daily Star)

Tottenham are set to finally announce the opening date of their new stadium within the next 24 hours (Daily Mail)

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones and Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder are the top Stoke City targets for their vacant managerial position after the sacking of Gary Rowett (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are close to signing Ajax sensation Frenkie De Jong and could finalise a deal this week in the region of £67m (Daily Mail)

Cardiff’s move for Nice midfielder Adrien Tameze has collapsed at the eleventh hour (Daily Mail)

Paul Dummett has joined Newcastle team-mate Jonjo Shelvey in Barcelona as he seeks to find a cause for his long-term hamstring issues (Daily Mail)

Tyler Blackett: Signed for Reading

Reading have rejected an offer of £450,000 from Wigan to sign former Manchester United defender Tyler Blackett (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City forward Anthony Pilkington is close to joining Wigan Athletic having been frozen out by Neil Warnock in the first half of the season (Daily Mail)

Chelsea have recalled Lewis Baker from his loan spell at Leeds United and will instead send him to another Championship side Reading (Daily Mail)

Denis Suarez wants his Barcelona future sorted this month and is keen on a move to Arsenal (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace want Tammy Abraham and are set to join the race for the Chelsea loanee after the striker snubbed a loan switch to Wolves (Daily Mirror)

Rafael Camacho is set to leave Liverpool for Sporting Lisbon on an 18-month loan deal a matter of days after making his first-team debut against Wolves (Daily Mirror)

Everton are monitoring Porto midfielder Yacine Brahimi who is out of contract at the end of the season and could be available for a knock-down price (Daily Mirror)

Middlesbrough are eyeing a January move for Brentford’s Romaine Sawyers (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United are ready to end their pursuit of Karl Darlow over Newcastle’s £4m valuation and look at other goalkeeping options (Daily Mirror)

Ipswich teenager Andre Dozzell is on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs including Brighton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool are still waiting to find out the extent of Dejan Lovren’s hamstring injury and may have to again use Fabinho at centre-back against Brighton on Saturday (The Times)