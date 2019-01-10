Paper Talk: Liverpool ordered to pay £50m for central defensive target

Liverpool have been told they must stump up £50million for a defensive target, while Manchester City are lining up Fernandinho’s long-term replacement – all in Thursday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL DEFENSIVE TARGET COULD COST £50M

Burnley have reportedly slapped a £50million price tag on their England ace James Tarkowski as Liverpool look to solve their centre-back crisis.

The Premier League leaders are in desperate need for at least one new recruit at the back following the hamstring injury suffered by Dejan Lovren in the 2-1 FA Cup defeat at Wolves.

Lovren joined Joe Gomez and Joel Matip on the sidelines, with Jurgen Klopp also revealing that the influential Virgil van Dijk is also suffering from a mystery injury.

It is reported that Reds boss Klopp is looking initially into making a loan signing, although finding a top-quality defender on a short-term deal in January appears highly unlikely.

For their part, Burnley are keen to keep Tarkowski – although it is thought that if an offer of £50m comes in they would find that hard to resist.

Liverpool were forced to play highly-rated 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever in defence alongside versatile midfielder Fabinho for most of Monday’s defeat by Wolves, although Klopp is confident that both Matip and Gomez will be back in action sooon and is not quite hitting the panic button just yet.

AND THE REST

Atletico Madrid have joined Sevilla in the hunt for Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata (Daily Mail)

Chelsea will report Bayern Munich to FIFA if they find evidence of an illegal approach by the Bundesliga club to Callum Hudson-Odoi, his family or his representatives (Daily Mail)

West Ham have rejected an offer of £35m from a Chinese Super League club for Marko Arnautovic but could be tempted to sell if they receive a bid closer to £50m (Daily Mail)

Manchester United paid Jose Mourinho’s £15m compensation package immediately after he was sacked (Daily Mail)

Barcelona are taking steps towards luring Neymar back to the Nou Camp in a shock return from PSG. His father met with Barcelona representative Andre Cury in Brazil (Daily Mail)

Borussia Dortmund have started negotiations to sign Thorgan Hazard from Borussia Monchengladbach (Daily Mail)

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is likely to have his loan spell at Valencia ended early after he was taken off at half-time in Tuesday’s Copa del Rey defeat by Sporting Gijon (Daily Mail)

Manchester United midfielder Ethan Hamilton is in talks over a loan move to League One Rochdale (Daily Mail)

Bournemouth are considering a loan move for Everton’s Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are lining up West Ham midfielder Declan Rice as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho (The Sun)

West Ham are ready to offload striker Lucas Perez less than six months after signing him from Arsenal, with Spanish side Real Betis interested in a loan deal (The Sun)

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill’s £150,000-a-week wages could wreck a potential deal away from Stamford Bridge (The Sun)

Arsenal have held “successful talks” with Dalian Yifang over the transfer of Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco and are set to make an offer for the Belgian (The Sun)

Newcastle have been told to up their offer for Atlanta United star Miguel Almiron, with the MLS club wanting at least £30m for their midfielder (The Sun)

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Roma defender Kostas Manolas for a cut-price deal of £30.5m (The Sun)

Arsenal are reportedly in the hunt to nab Porto midfielder Hector Herrera on a free transfer in the summer (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp will consider keeping Portuguese youngster Rafael Camacho this month despite firm interest from Sporting Lisbon (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino has identified a potential replacement for China-bound Mousa Dembele in the form of Milan midfielder Franck Kessie (Daily Express)

Manchester United have reportedly shifted Nikola Milenkovic down their wanted list after the sacking of Jose Mourinho (Daily Express)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has held talks with Marcus Rashford and made it clear he will spearhead United’s attack ahead of Romelu Lukaku (Daily Star)

Manchester United and Liverpool would be interested in £45m-rated Christian Eriksen from Tottenham (Daily Star)

Solskjaer has also convinced Ander Herrera to turn down a move back to Athletic Bilbao to stay at Manchester United (Daily Star)

Nacho Monreal has been tied down for a further year at Arsenal to keep him at the club until 2020 (Daily Star)

Real Madrid have opened discussions with Jose Mourinho’s representatives over becoming their next manager, but his pay off from Manchester United must be addressed first (Daily Star)

Liverpool are unlikely to move for Lyon’s Nabil Fekir this month given the success of Xherdan Shaqiri’s impact (Daily Star)

Manchester United have been told to forget about signing Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic this month (Daily Mirror)

Sevilla boss Pablo Machin has insisted it would be “a blessing” if the Spanish club land Alvaro Morata (Daily Mirror)

Matt Doherty has got super-agent Jorge Mendes working on a new deal for him at Wolves amid interest from Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

Mauro Icardi has given hope to suitors Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid with the news he’s ‘far away’ from a new deal at Inter Milan (Daily Mirror)

Aaron Ramsey’s proposed deal at Juventus in the summer will be worth £36m overall and £140k a week (The Guardian)

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah wants to cut short his loan spell at Fulham and join another club until the end of the season (The Times)