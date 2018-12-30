Liverpool are out of the running for Christian Pulisic, Arsenal are chasing a Tottenham target and Newcastle could pinch a Leeds star next month, all in the papers.

LIVERPOOL NOT IN FOR PULISIC

Liverpool are out of the running to sign Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, report ESPN.

Yesterday The Sun claimed Arsenal had seen a £35million offer to sign the USA forward rejected by BVB – but were ready to negotiate with Liverpool, who have already tabled a £45m approach.

Now though ESPN claim Chelsea have submitted a bid “north of €50million” to land Pulisic next summer

Apparently Bundesliga leaders Dortmund have ruled out selling the 20-year-old next month, but he will be allowed to leave next summer after assuring the club he will not run down his existing contract, which expires in 2020.

With Chelsea’s bid on the table, they appear to be in pole position, with Man Utd not making contact and focusing their attention on a successor to Jose Mourinho.

While ESPN ‘sources’ claim “Liverpool are no longer in the running” after trying to sign the player in the summer of 2016 for €13million.

AND THE REST

Dominic Solanke is ready to say yes to a loan move to Crystal Palace because he does not want to leave Liverpool on a permanent deal (Sun)

Tottenham are ready to make an offer for PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January (Paris United)

Bayern Munich have submitted a fresh offer in excess of £20million for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi (Sky Sports)

Inter Milan are ready to rival Arsenal for the signing of Chelsea defender Gary Cahill (Sunday Express)

Barcelona say goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen will not be allowed to leave the club for less than €60million (AS)

Juventus are still confident of re-signing Paul Pogba despite his revival in fortunes at Manchester United (Sunday Express)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has set his sights on a loan move for Norwich winger Yanic Wildschut (Sun)

Anthony Martial was reprimanded by Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after returning back late from Paris on Christmas Day. (Mail)

Newcastle have been dealt a double New Year body-blow, with takeover talks on the verge of collapse and plans for the imminent January transfer window non-existent. (Sunday Mirror)

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is close to signing Levante midfielder Cheick Doukoure. (Sunday Mirror)

Huddersfield are set to win the fight for 20-year-old Leyton Orient striker Joshua Koroma. (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom’s out-of-favour winger Oliver Burke is wanted on loan by Neil Harris’ Millwall (Sun)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez is considering a move for Leeds striker Kemar Roofe, 25, if he is given funds in January. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, and France forward Anthony Martial, 23, to sign new deals with the club. (Various)

Chelsea have been told they must pay £30m if they want to sign Bayern Munich’s Germany centre-back Mats Hummels, 30, in January. (Sun on Sunday)

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has denied suggestions he wants to become the new Manchester United manager in the summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Watford boss Javi Gracia says it does not surprise him that Abdoulaye Doucoure, 25, is being linked with a move and, although he expects the Frenchman to stay for a “long time”, he knows sometimes “something happens you don’t want”. (Independent)

Cardiff are leading the race to sign Liverpool right-back Nathaniel Clyne, although Fulham and Leicester are also keen on the 27-year-old England international. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United’s Italy defender Matteo Darmian, 29, is a target for Serie A sides Inter Milan and Lazio. (Calciomercato)

Lazio will look to bring in Chelsea and Italy defender Davide Zappacosta, 26, if Manchester United refuse to sell Darmian. (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal have joined north London rivals Tottenham in wanting to sign Norwich City’s 18-year-old English right-back Max Aarons. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are interested in Trabzonspor’s Turkish attacking midfielder Abdulkadir Omur, 19, but face competition from Manchester City and Roma. (Fotomac)

Tottenham are in talks with NFL side Oakland Raiders over a ground share at Spurs’ new stadium next season. (Mail on Sunday)

Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente, 33, has agreed personal terms with Turkish club Galatasaray over a possible move in January. (Turkish outlet Star)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to sign Olympiakos and Norway right-back Omar Elabdellaoui, 27, in January. (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester City’s Australian left-back Callum Elder, 23, is training with Ipswich Town and is set to join on loan in January. (East Anglian Daily Times)