Paper Talk: Liverpool chase £80m Spurs star; United’s Seri check

Liverpool are looking at a Tottenham star ahead of a possible £80million summer swoop, while Arsenal are plotting ambitious moves for three players, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL KEEPING AN EYE ON WANYAMA FUTURE

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama amid claims they are plotting an ambitious raid to bring the player to Anfield.

With doubts continuing over Emre Can’s Anfield future, both the Daily Star and Daily Mail claim Jurgen Klopp has been alerted by Mauricio Pochettino’s decision to use the midfielder sparingly in recent weeks and could look to offer him more regular football at Anfield.

Wanyama started in the FA Cup ties against AFC Wimbledon and Newport County but has been used off the bench during his other eight matches since recovering from a knee injury.

That included his 12-minute appearance as a sub in the 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this month – a match which saw the Kenyan score a goal of the season contender.

The former Southampton star was recently named by Steven Gerrard as the one Spurs player he’d love Liverpool to sign – and now talks of a possible £80million summer bid are beginning to gather pace.

AND THE REST

Arsenal have joined the race for £50m German goal machine Timo Werner (The Sun)

Arsene Wenger has identified £45m-rated Lyon midfielder Nabil Fekir as his No 1 summer target (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are also confident they will be able to sign West Brom defender Jonny Evans for £25m at the end of the season (Daily Mail)

Brighton’s record £14m signing Jurgen Locadia is a big hit off the field with three big music singles to his name (The Sun)

Michy Batshuayi has taken a swipe at Antonio Conte over his a lack of game time at Chelsea (The Sun)

Manchester United could save a fortune in the transfer market over the summer because of the rave reviews Timothy Fosu-Mensah is receiving at Crystal Palace (The Sun)

Manchester United made checks on Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri this week ahead of summer recruitment drive (Daily Mail)

Jose Mourinho held clear-the-air talks with Paul Pogba for an hour in his office at Manchester United’s training headquarters this week (Daily Mail)

Eliaquim Mangala’s Everton career may be over before it has even had a chance to get properly started due to a significant knee injury (Daily Mail)

West Brom manager Alan Pardew’s position is under threat following four of the club’s players apologised after a taxi was stolen from outside a fast-food restaurant in Barcelona on Thursday (Daily Mail)

Manchester City’s Barry Bennell investigation has cost more than £1m so far (Daily Mail)

Manchester City and Crewe Alexandra are being urged to make public apologies to Bennell’s victims, with one of the lawyers representing survivors saying their responses were “just not good enough” (Daily Telegraph)

Kieron Dyer says the abuse he suffered would still be a secret if it was not for Joey Barton (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal are targeting a first-ever sleeve sponsor from next year in an attempt to tackle their commercial shortfall compared to their Manchester rivals (Daily Telegraph)

Ousmane Dembele could leave Barcelona at the end of his first season and Arsenal is a possible destination for the midfielder according to reports in Spain (Daily Star)

Former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen says Barcelona’s style of playing out from the back is more “advanced” than at his former clubs and “similar” to how Manchester City play under manager Pep Guardiola (The Guardian)

Sandro Ramirez has told Everton he does not want to return from his loan spell at Sevilla (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United are set to make a £4.5m move for Carpi striker Jerry Mbakogu (Daily Mirror)

Fulham hope to make their loan deal with Brighton for midfielder Oliver Norwood permanent in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace will offload midfielder Jordon Mutch in the summer for a cut-price fee (Daily Mirror)