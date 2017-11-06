Paper Talk: Sanchez knows his next club; Liverpool want City star Silva

Liverpool are hoping to land a veteran Manchester City playmaker this summer, while Alexis Sanchez has decided which club he will be joining in the new year, according to Monday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL EYE MOVE FOR CITY STALWART

Liverpool are reportedly planning a move for long-serving Manchester City midfielder David Silva.

The 31-year-old has been in talks with City over a new contract all season, with his current deal running out in the summer in 2019.

City chief Pep Guardiola wants the Spain international to pen a one-year extension but with a longer term option on offer from other clubs it is thought that Silva could look elsewhere.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of Silva and believes that the former Valencia man could be an ideal replacement for injured-plagued attacker Adam Lallana.

Italian giants Inter Milan are also keen on the City playmaker, who has started the season is sparkling form as Guardiola’s men have opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

AND THE REST

Roma say they and Barcelona were interested in signing Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez last summer – but neither side were prepared to meet the £50m asking price (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich have ended their interest in Alexis Sanchez as the Bundesliga side’s president Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insists the Arsenal forward has already chosen his next club (Daily Mail)

David Moyes will be handed a chance to revive his Premier League career this week with West Ham after agreeing a deal until the end of the season with the Hammers (Daily Mirror)

Antonio Conte dropped David Luiz for the victory over Manchester United on Sunday and then warned the rest of the Chelsea squad the same could happen to any one of them (Daily Mirror)

Sadio Mane believes he and Mo Salah have no problems handling the pressure for Liverpool – because they do it so often for their countries (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola are going head-to-head in a battle for Ajax star Frenkie De Jong (The Sun)

Rangers want talks with former England boss Steve McClaren about becoming their new manager (The Sun)

Juventus have joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in tracking Basel loan star Dimitri Oberlin (The Sun)

Mauricio Pochettino has pleaded with England boss Gareth Southgate to go easy with Harry Kane (Daily Star)

Tony Pulis believes he still has the backing of West Brom’s board despite losing 1-0 to Huddersfield at the weekend (Daily Star)

Sam Vokes is desperate for manager Sean Dyche to stay at Burnley (Daily Star)

Peter Crouch has been told he is not for sale at any price by Stoke manager Mark Hughes (Daily Star)

Andy Carroll has pointed the finger at West Ham fans for deserting their team, and insists the Hammers are too good to go down (Daily Express)

Scott Sinclair thinks the only real threat to Celtic’s invincible run is themselves (Daily Express)

Swansea’s players have rallied in support of head coach Paul Clement after yet another shocking home display saw them drop into the Premier League’s bottom three (Daily Telegraph)

Demarai Gray is targeting promotion to the senior England squad after emerging as a key player in Claude Puel’s Leicester revolution (Daily Telegraph)

Aston Villa have no plans to sell Scott Hogan, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish or James Bree – who have all been linked with exits from Villa Park – in the January transfer window (Birmingham Mail)