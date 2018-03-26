Paper Talk: Man Utd’s Celtic raid; Klopp serious over £87m German

Liverpool are planning a €100m bid for a German international star, while Man Utd are eyeing a Celtic defender, according to Monday’s papers.

KLOPP NOT GIVING UP ON WERNER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a “serious interest” in signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, according to reports on Monday.

The Star (via Bild) claim that despite comments from Werner, Jurgen Klopp has not given up hope of signing the German international, and has an £87m bid planned for the 22-year-old.

Werner indicated recently that he would like to play in England at some point in his career, but seemed to prefer a move to Old Trafford over Anfield.

“Playing in the Premier League is a dream for me,” he told FourFourTwo. “I would like to play for two or three clubs, and Manchester United are one of those clubs.”

However, speaking after Leipzig’s last game – a 0-0 draw with his old club Stuttgart – Werner stated his summer intentions.

Asked if he would be staying at the club until the end of his current contract – which runs until 2022 – Werner replied: “Next year, definitely, I will stay in Leipzig.”

Werner is under contract until 2020.

Leipzig apparently want to extend his deal – which expires in 2020 – until 2023 before the World Cup starts in Russia.

Bild have also claimed that Klopp is in contact with Werner’s agent, Karlheinz Forster, over a possible summer move.

AND THE REST

Antonio Conte will finish the Premier League season as Chelsea boss after Italy reveal they will announce their new manager in the summer (Mirror)

Liverpool’s 24-year-old German midfielder Emre Can will leave on a free transfer – with Manchester City and Juventus interested – unless his club improves his salary to £200,000 a week (Sun)

Manchester United are interested in Celtic’s 20-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, valued at over £20m (Daily Record)

Gareth Bale admits he’d be tempted to move to the Chinese Super League with his Real Madrid future in doubt (Mirror)

Juventus are preparing to do battle with Manchester United for Arsenal’s £35m-rated Aaron Ramsey (Sun)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has revealed he would jump at the chance of returning to Arsenal in a coaching role (Star)

Brighton and Bournemouth are interested in Celtic’s 29-year-old English forward Scott Sinclair (Mail)

Swansea are keen to turn the loan signing of 29-year-old Wales midfielder Andy King from Leicester into a permanent deal if they avoid relegation (Mirror)

Burnley defender James Tarkowski, 25, and Swanseacentre-back Alfie Mawson, 24, could make their debuts for England against Italy on Tuesday (Times)

Former Sunderland striker Niall Quinn could return as part of a consortium to take over the struggling Championship side (Express)