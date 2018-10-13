Liverpool are plotting a January move to finally bring a £50m target to Anfield, while Chelsea are favourites to land one of Italian football’s brightest young prospects, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

ZIELINSKI BACK ON THE MENU FOR KLOPP

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Napoli star Piotr Zielinski in January, according to reports.

It was claimed earlier in the week that the Poland star – who almost joined the Reds for £12million in summer 2016 – is stalling over signing a new contract with Napoli due to the €150m exit clause the Serie A giants are trying to insert.

And the Daily Star reckons that has given Liverpool renewed hope of landing the midfielder, with the Reds preparing an offer to sign the £50m-rated star in January.

The paper claims, however, that Juventus are also in the running to sign Zielinski and will make a rival offer of their own when the transfer window reopens.

While it seems unlikely Napoli will entertain an offer for the player mid-season – especially with his current contract due to expire in 2021 – Liverpool have been given fresh optimism they could lure the Pole to Anfield by his refusal to extend his stay – and his release clause.

Whatever happens, Empoli president Maurizio Corsi told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli just how close Liverpool came to signing the player back in 2016.

“Zielinski should have signed for Liverpool, when Napoli begun negotiations he had an offer of the Reds in the table but Napoli chiefs managed to persuade him,” Corsi said.

“I have some regrets about him. I could have signed him on a permanent deal from Udinese who did a deal with Napoli in the end.

“It’s hard to negotiate with [Udinese president] Pozzo, for me he is the best president.”

AND THE REST

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is chasing Italian teen-sensation Sandro Tonali – and will blow Serie A’s giants out of the water with a £20m offer (The Sun)

Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was left “flattered” after being watched by Jose Mourinho (The Sun)

Manchester United are poised to pip Liverpool and Everton for the signing of Norwegian prodigy Isak Hansen-Aaroen (The Sun)

Manchester City outcast Oleksandr Zinchenko is open to joining Napoli in January (The Sun)

Chelsea’s Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas is a target for Atletico Madrid (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle are considering a move for Brendan Rodgers if Rafa Benitez can’t halt their slide (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are considering a January transfer window move for Chelsea defender Gary Cahill (Daily Mirror)

The pressure is beginning to grow on Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic with club chiefs concerned over the amount of goals being conceded (Daily Mirror)

PSG want to give Arsene Wenger his first full-time job since leaving Arsenal – by making him their general manager (Daily Mirror)

David Wagner insists he will not quit Huddersfield to return to Germany, saying the Terriers are too important to him (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have made contact with Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri as speculation continues about the future of Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford (Daily Express)

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is “sad” at the Bernabeu and is holding out for a move to Inter Milan (Daily Express)

The proposed sale of Wembley would result in the Football Association investing just £46m a year in the grass-roots game as the governing body plans to stagger payments over two decades (Daily Telegraph)

A no-deal Brexit threatens to have an immediate impact on next year’s Randox Health Grand National with Irish runners potentially barred from returning home after taking part in the race (Daily Telegraph)

Andy Robertson has admitted shoehorning Kieran Tierney and himself into the Scotland side has left both struggling in new roles (Daily Record)

Ally McCoist has branded the decision to withdraw Paul Gascoigne’s nomination to the Hall of Fame an embarrassment (Daily Record)