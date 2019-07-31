Liverpool are willing to sell a young star amid talk of a £25m approach from Bournemouth, while Everton could follow up the Moise Kean deal by signing another four players, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

BOURNEMOUTH TO MAKE MASSIVE HARRY WILSON BID

Liverpool will tell Harry Wilson his future is in his hands amid reports that Bournemouth are set to bid a huge £25million for the young forward.

Wilson enjoyed an outstanding season for Derby County last season as the Rams reached the play-off final and his return to Liverpool has seen Jurgen Klopp challenge the young forward to prove he is worthy of a place in the Reds side.

But Wilson comes with an army of admirers and The Sun claims in an exclusive that Eddie Howe’s side are ready to spend £25m to bring him to the south coast before the transfer window shuts.

The paper says Howe sees Wilson as cover and competition for David Brooks and Ryan Fraser and is seen as someone who could adapt quickly to their style of play.

And Liverpool are keeping an open mind over the sale, with Klopp ready to leave the final decision in the player’s hands: move to Bournemouth or stay at Liverpool and fight for his place at Anfield.

But if he does decide to move, it’s reported that Liverpool won’t stand in the player’s way with the European champions happy to accept the £25m sale of the 22-year-old.

The Daily Star also claims Aston Villa are readying an approach of £20m, while Newcastle are also said to be monitoring developments.

AND THE REST

Everton want to bring another four players to Goodison Park before the transfer window ends as they close in on Moise Kean (Daily Mail)

Everton are also set to bid £40m for Barcelona’s Malcom to try and scupper a move to Zenit Saint Petersburg at the last minute (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal for Kieran Tierney after restructuring their £25m offer (Daily Mail)

Juventus’ Moise Kean turned down a switch to Arsenal in favour of Everton because the Gunners could not guarantee the Italy striker first-team football (Daily Mail)

Newcastle’s £4.5m bid for right-back Emil Krafth has been snubbed by Amiens (The Sun)

Fikayo Tomori will be wanted by Everton on loan if they fail to get Kurt Zouma back at Goodison Park (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are set to launch a £5m bid for Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark (The Sun)

Burnley have joined the race to sign Gary Cahill on a free transfer (The Sun)

Newcastle and West Brom are keeping tabs on Wolves defender Conor Coady (The Sun)

Nottingham Forest are eyeing Mali midfielder Samba Sow in a shock £3m deal (The Sun)

Arsenal have received a transfer enquiry from Monaco for Shkodran Mustafi (Daily Mirror)

Roma still want to sign Toby Alderweireld and are prepared to offer him a £3.2m a-year contract (Daily Mirror)

Bristol City are set to bid £7m for Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark if Adam Webster leaves for Brighton (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United’s pursuit of Harry Maguire will go to the wire with Leicester refusing to budge on £90m (Daily Telegraph)

Aberdeen look set to miss out on a potential £6m windfall for Ryan Fraser, with Eddie Howe insisting he will stay at the club (Daily Record)

Ryan Kent’s representatives still expect to secure a loan move for the winger with Rangers and Leeds still interested in the Liverpool player (Daily Record)