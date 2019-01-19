Liverpool have failed in a shock move for a highly-rated Benfica forward, while Thierry Henry hopes to bring a Manchester United man to Monaco on loan this month, according to Saturday’s papers.

HUGE LIVERPOOL BID FOR BENFICA STAR FAILS

Liverpool have seen a mammoth £61million approach for Benfica forward Joao Felix rejected, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror, citing a report in Portuguese paper Correio da Manha, claims the Reds submitted the offer earlier this week, but saw their efforts flatly rejected by the Portuguese giants.

Felix, 19, has scored six times in 17 appearances so far this season – and it seems there is little wonder the Reds’ bid has been rejected with a clause in the teenager’s latest contract setting his release clause at a huge £105million.

According to the Portuguese paper, Liverpool aren’t Felix’s only admirers either with scouts from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Monaco all claimed to have watched the watched the Portugal U21 star in recent weeks.

Felix debuted for Benfica B at just 16 and, having scored seven times, was upgraded to their first-team squad at the start of this season.

AND THE REST

Thierry Henry wants to bring Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini to Monaco on loan even though he is set to miss a month through injury (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid are ready to activate the £44m release clause in Porto defender Eder Militao’s contract and beat Manchester United to his signature (Daily Mail)

Aston Villa have asked Newcastle about the availability of midfielder Isaac Hayden this month (Daily Mail)

Wantaway PSG star Adrien Rabiot will no longer be considered by manager Thomas Tuchel, as he continues to run down his contract in order to leave the French capital as a free agent (Daily Mail)

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri is set to show his ruthless side by axing Aboubakar Kamara from his squad for Sunday’s visit of Tottenham (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich have offered Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi weekly wages of £85,000 and guaranteed him first-team football to try and tempt him to the Bundesliga (The Sun)

Everton are set to make a £40m offer to Chelsea for Michy Batshuayi but remain interested in a loan deal covering the rest of the season (The Sun)

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, 31, is flying to London to sign for Chelsea in time for next Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham (The Sun)

Manchester United are bemused Jose Mourinho criticised the club’s management structure and claim it was him who blocked changes, including the appointment of a director of football (The Sun)

Ashley Cole will thrash out personal terms with Derby County next week (The Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has challenged his Manchester United team to claim third in the Premier League (The Sun)

Wolves intend to wait until the summer before buying £30m-rated on-loan Benfica striker Raul Jimenez, despite seeing the Mexican score six Premier League goals (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are ready to rival Juventus for highly-rated Braga forward Francisco Trincao (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland are determined to sign Wigan striker Will Grigg after having two bids rejected (Daily Mirror)

Marco Silva is certain Jordan Pickford will find the form that made him England’s first-choice goalkeeper (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are still pondering a decision to activate Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez’s release clause but are resigned to losing Marko Arnautovic before the end of the month (Daily Express)

Borussia Dortmund want £250,000 in compensation for Huddersfield managerial target Jan Siewert (The Guardian)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes his management of Manchester United will face a different test when a game is finally lost (The Guardian)