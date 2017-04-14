Paper Talk: Liverpool ace top of Barca list; Blues cool on Kessie

Barcelona have made a Liverpool star their top target this summer, while Chelsea have cooled their interest in a Serie A midfielder, according to Friday’s papers.

BARCA EYE LIVERPOOL STAR AS TOP SUMMER TARGET

Barcelona have reportedly made Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho their top transfer target this summer.

A shake up at the La Liga giants is expected when boss Luis Enrique leaves this summer and The Sun, via Spanish newspaper SPORT, claims that talks are already underway between the clubs for the Reds playmaker.

Barca star Neymar has previously spoken of his wish to see Coutinho at the Nou Camp and it would seem that Barca are preparing a big-money bid to try and lure the 24-year-old to La Liga.

Coutinho is not the only Premier League star wanted by the Spanish giants this summer, with Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin and Everton’s soon to be out of contract forward Gerard Deulofeu also said to be on their list.

CHELSEA COOL INTEREST IN SERIE A MIDFIELDER

Chelsea have reportedly cooled their interest in Atalanta ace Franck Kessie as Roma close in on the midfielder.

The highly-rated 20-year-old has scored six goals in 24 appearances for Atalanta this season and had been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Inter Milan and Napoli.

But it would now seem that Roma have jumped to the top of the queue with a £23million bid for the Ivory Coast international, according to a report in the Daily Star.

AND THE REST

Liverpool are preparing to join Everton and Manchester City in the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out a move for Alexis Sanchez in the summer as the future of Arsenal forward remains unclear (The Sun)

Chelsea have been told to meet Andrea Belotti’s £85m buyout clause if they want to land the prolific Torino hitman (Daily Mirror)



Ronald Koeman admits star striker Romelu Lukaku has told him he will not sign a new Everton contract (The Sun)

Diego Costa has given another indication he wants to stay at Chelsea, insisting he does not want his partnership with Eden Hazard to be split up (London Evening Standard)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will make a decision on goalkeeper Joe Hart’s future at the club at the end of the season (Daily Mirror)



Everton star Ross Barkley has been told he must sign a new £100,000-a-week contract by the end of the season if he is to stay at Goodison Park (Daily Telegraph)

Cologne’s former Blackburn forward Anthony Modeste is a summer target for West Ham (Bleacher Report)

Jurgen Klopp has refused to offer any assurances over striker Daniel Sturridge’s Liverpool future (Daily Mirror)



Manchester City are scaling back their efforts to buy British players this summer amid fears they will be too difficult, and expensive, to sign (Daily Mail)

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick gave every indication that he believes the club need a new manager by walking out of Selhurst Park after Crystal Palace’s second goal in the Gunners’ 3-0 defeat on Monday night (Daily Mail)

Mesut Ozil is facing the prospect of backing down from his contract dispute with Arsenal (Daily Mail)



Arsenal legend Ian Wright has admitted he would love to go back and help the Gunners – but reckons boss Arsene Wenger would not have him (The Sun)

Pep Guardiola has insisted Vincent Kompany has a future at Manchester City despite the 31-year-old defender’s constant injury issues (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona have identified former midfielder Oscar Garcia as a potential replacement for Luis Enrique this summer (The Sun)

Leicester City are targeting a summer move for Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson in a deal which could become a club-record signing (Daily Telegraph)



Arsenal are prepared to make Alexis Sanchez the highest paid Premier League player ever in a desperate effort to keep him (The Sun)

West Ham’s talks with Michail Antonio over a contract have stalled, with the winger’s representatives holding out for a salary of £70,000 a week for the club’s top goalscorer (The Guardian)

Stoke are ready to open contract talks with captain Ryan Shawcross, who is a target for Newcastle, in a bid to secure his long-term future (Daily Express)