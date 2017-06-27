Paper Talk: Reds submit Ox bid; United’s Matic deal revelation

Liverpool have made an approach to Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Nemanja Matic is only third choice for an exasperated Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL CONTACT ARSENAL TO MAKE OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN BID

Liverpool have made their move for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Reds have been linked with the England star for large periods this summer, but only now have the Merseysiders contacted Arsenal to enquire about the £25million star.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has a year left on his current Arsenal deal and while Arsene Wenger would like to keep him, the player’s refusal to sign a new contract means the Gunners may be forced to cash in.

And Liverpool have now made their move, with the Daily Mirror saying they have submitted a £25million offer to the Gunners.

Jurgen Klopp wants the deal wrapped up soon with both Manchester City and Chelsea thought to be monitoring his situation.

Our report at the weekend said Oxlade-Chamberlain would be one of nine likely departures from the club this summer.

MATIC DEAL CLOSE – BUT MIDFIELDER IS ONLY MOURINHO’S THIRD CHOICE

It’s not news that Manchester United are keen on a deal for Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, with reports on Monday suggesting the club are closing in on his £35m capture from Chelsea.

But what may come as news is that the Serbian star was not Jose Mourinho’s first choice to fill in his holding midfield slot this summer.

The Daily Telegraph claims Mourinho submitted United with three names in preferential order to fill the role – with Tottenham’s Eric Dier in top spot.

It’s believed Roma’s Radja Nainggolan was the club’s second option – but United were forced to move onto their third choice of Matic after making little or no headway with their top two picks – and much to the exasperation of Mourinho.

Chelsea are willing to sell Matic to United, with the fee estimated at anything between £35m – £40m.

The deal is expected to go through just as soon as Chelsea have secured the signing of Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, with the Blues possibly making a £5m profit on the two movements.

Matic, who has two years left on his current Chelsea deal and turns 29 on August 1, is expected to earn up to £150,000 a week by making the move to Old Trafford and linking up with Mourinho for a third time. Not bad work for someone who is only a ‘third choice’.

AND THE REST

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is considering a £35million move for Sevilla winger Vitolo

Watford have been offered the chance to sign Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic for £12m (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are prepared to break their transfer record by paying more than £20m for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 30

Burnley boss Sean Dyche wants Nottingham Forest forward Britt Assombalonga as Andre Gray’s replacement (Daily Mirror)

Charlie Taylor has agreed to join Burnley from Leeds on a free transfer (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham have been told they will need to pay £26m to sign Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva, 28, from Sporting Lisbon

New Hull manager Leonid Slutsky is prepared to cash in on Andy Robertson to fund his post-relegation rebuilding work (Daily Mirror)

Stoke have ruled out a loan for French flop Giannelli Imbula, insisting there will be no cut-price exit for the midfielder (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City hope to wrap up deals for three full-backs before leaving on a pre-season tour of the United States next month, including swoops for Dani Alves and Kyle Walker (Daily Mail)

Everton are maintaining interest in Las Palmas defender Mauricio Lemos (Daily Mail)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy ‘will refuse to pick up the phone’ to any club interested in bidding for Harry Kane (The Sun)

West Ham are plotting a move for Luis Muriel, despite the striker signing a new deal at Sampdoria (The Sun)

Southampton are monitoring Sassuolo forward Gregoire Defrel, but face competition from Roma (The Sun)

West Ham are ready to pay £50m to land Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud from Arsenal (Daily Star)

David Ginola has told Newcastle owner Mike Ashley to back Rafa Benitez in the transfer market (Daily Star)

Denis Suarez is hopeful that Barcelona can get a deal done to sign Arsenal star Hector Bellerin (Daily Express)

Everton have shown an interest in Sheffield United teenager David Brooks and are considering a bid for the midfielder during this transfer window (Daily Telegraph)