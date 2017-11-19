Paper Talk: Liverpool eye Brazil ace; shock name on Wales’ shortlist

Liverpool have joined Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign a Brazil winger, while PSG will have to cough up if they want to lure Jose Mourinho from Manchester United, all in Sunday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL JOIN RACE FOR BRAZIL ATTACKER

Liverpool are reportedly competing with Chelsea and Arsenal to sign Brazil winger Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk.

The 25-year-old is said to be ready to let his contract run down at Shakhtar and move for free in the summer, news that has alerted several of Europe’s top clubs, according to UOL.

However, the Ukrainian giants do not want to lose their star for nothing and are hoping that a deal can be struck in January.

An asking price of £11.5million has reportedly been set for a player who is keen to remain in Europe.

Bernard started his career at Brazilian outfit Atletico Mineiro before heading to Shakhtar for €25 million in 2013. He also has 14caps for Brazil and has scored once for the national side.

AND THE REST

Thierry Henry is the shock name on Wales’ shortlist to replace Chris Coleman (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are ready to offer Danny Rose an escape route out of Tottenham (Daily Mirror)

Brazil legend Ronaldinho believes Philippe Coutinho will be a huge hit at Barcelona (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho will cost Paris Saint-Germain an eye-watering £30m if they want him this summer (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are bracing themselves for another attempt by Real Madrid to land goalkeeper David de Gea (Daily Mirror)

Michael O’Neill is the man West Brom want if they sack Tony Pulis (Daily Mirror)

Ronaldinho has predicted that a good World Cup for Harry Kane will spark a stampede among the world’s biggest clubs (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are set to poach sporting director Michael Zorc and chief scout Sven Mislintat from Borussia Dortmund (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United are lining up a £136m double move for Real Madrid’s Wales forward Gareth Bale and Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann (Sun on Sunday)

Patrick van Aanholt is the shock name on Pep Guardiola’s transfer hit-list (Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are to give David Moyes a £30m transfer war chest in January as the new boss targets William Carvalho and Hazam Barry (Sun on Sunday)

Everton will offer Watford £12m in a third bid for boss Marco Silva (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are ready to take on Tottenham in the race for Watford winger Richarlison (Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool could face losing U17 World Cup winner Rhian Brewster as the striker could follow Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund (Sun on Sunday)

FIFA are trying to arrange talks with whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov to obtain extra evidence that Russian footballers benefited from their nation’s state-supported doping programme (Mail on Sunday)

Gianluigi Buffon is still recovering from Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup and will not play for Juventus at Sampdoria on Sunday (Mail on Sunday)

Mauricio Pochettino insisted that Danny Rose’s exclusion from the Tottenham squad for the north London derby was a matter of fitness after nine months out (Mail on Sunday)

Jose Mourinho is ready to enter the race to land Chelsea ace Willian if he leaves Stamford Bridge this winter (Sunday Express)

Cristiano Ronaldo ripped into Real Madrid’s players after their 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid, according to reports (Sunday Express)

Real Madrid plan to sign Atletico star Antoine Griezmann when Gareth Bale is sold, according to reports (Sunday Express)

Cristiano Ronaldo is fed up of life at Real Madrid as they dropped more points and Barca moved 8 points clear in La Liga (Daily Star on Sunday)

Manchester City will let on-loan Joe Hart leave for a cut-price fee of between £3m and £6m next summer (Daily Star on Sunday)