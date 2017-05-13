Paper Talk: Liverpool in £26m Gremio deal; United striker swap

Liverpool are thought to have agreed a £26m deal for Brazil’s next big talent, while Wayne Rooney could be used as bait to land one of Manchester United’s top targets, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL AGREE £26M DEAL FOR GREMIO STAR

Liverpool are set to sign Luan, dubbed the ‘new Ronaldinho’, from Gremio for £26m, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp is said to have been tracking the 24-year-old for over a year and the Daily Mirror reports the deal is all but agreed.

Liverpool plan to play the player in an all-attacking Brazilian threesome next season alongside Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho – the latter of whom Klopp has insisted is not for sale.

The player has just a year left on his current deal with Gremio and having rejected a new deal, that has forced the Porto Alegre team to talk money with several European clubs.

And it is Liverpool who are reported to have struck first, with a £26million deal said to be close to completion.

Luan has been described by Ronaldinho himself as Brazil’s next star, and he confirmed his reputation by helping Brazil win Olympic gold alongside Neymar and City’s Gabriel Jesus.

ROONEY TO BE MAKEWEIGHT IN LUKAKU DEAL

Jose Mourinho wants Everton’s Romelu Lukaku to be Manchester United’s next target man – and will offer Wayne Rooney as part of the deal.

The Toffees are demanding £100million for the free-scoring Belgium hitman, but United hope to reduce the fee by offering them Rooney as part of the deal.

United value their record goalscorer at £17million, but Rooney, 31, is likely to demand a sizeable pay-off to cover the last two years of his £250,000-a-week contract.

Rooney accepts he’s likely to leave the club this summer and a return to Everton will see his wages cut by around £100,000 a week.

But with Mourinho wanting two new attacker this summer – Antoine Griezmann is also expected to sign – United are looking at ways of balancing the books.

Mourinho sees the 6ft 3in Lukaku as the long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic – regardless of whether the Swedish star plays for United again after major knee surgery.

Lukaku has also been linked with a return to Chelsea, but United’s interest surely puts them as favourites for the Premier League’s top scorer.

AND THE REST

Jose Gimenez: Has been linked with Man United

Manchester United and Arsenal are considering a summer move for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez (Daily Mail)

Ajax wonderkid Kasper Dolberg insists he will stay at the club next season (Daily Mail)

Hull midfielder Ryan Mason says his head clash with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill “was like a bomb going off in my head” and doesn’t know when he’ll be playing again (Daily Mail)

Arsenal have sent Jack Wilshere on a trip to Dubai as he aims to be fit for the start of next season (Daily Mail)

Sunderland’s Fabio Borini has a relegation clause in his contract and can leave for just £6m, with Celtic thought to be keen on the 26-year-old striker (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United have told Real Madrid star James Rodriguez: ‘Come and be our new No 10’ (Daily Mail)

Manchester City have joined rivals United in the hunt for Colombia star Rodriguez (The Sun)

Chelsea and Liverpool target Ben Gibson could stay at Middlesbrough and try to help them return to the Premier League (Daily Mirror)

West Ham and Everton are keen on Swansea playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson – see our feature about whether he’s good enough for a top six club (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham can keep their star players, having built a ‘special feeling’ at the club (Daily Mirror)

Victor Valdes will quit Middlesbrough after Premier League relegation, as Manchester City eye a deal for the former Barcelona goalkeeper (The Sun)

Barcelona spokesman Josep Vives insists it is just a matter of time before Lionel Messi signs a new contract (The Sun)

Ivan Gazidis is being lined up to take over as the head of Major League Soccer if he loses his Arsenal power battle with manager Arsene Wenger (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will make £36.5m from their Europa League campaign but will face a £22.5m penalty clause from their sponsor Adidas if they lose to Ajax in the final in Stockholm (The Times)

Derby manager Gary Rowett says he is speaking to “at least 10 agents a day” as part of his search for new players (Daily Telegraph)

Liverpool’s Divock Origi has revealed: “If I wasn’t a footballer, I’d be a psychologist.” (The Guardian)

Niko Kranjcar is determined to shine at Rangers despite ongoing exit rumours (Daily Record)