Paper Talk: Liverpool offer deal to FB; Chelsea plot Areola raid

Liverpool are taking a cheap route to filling their problematic left-back void, while Chelsea want a PSG goalkeeper to challenge Thibaut Courtois next season, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL OFFER DEAL TO FREE AGENT LEFT-BACK

Liverpool have offered Gael Clichy a two-year contract, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Frenchman is available as a free agent after being allowed to leave Manchester City this summer and it’s claimed in the Daily Mail that the Reds are looking to lure him to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp is well known to be seeking a new left-back this summer with James Milner having filled in their so admirably this season and has been linked with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon of Fulhah, Hull’s Andrew Robertson and Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy.

But Clichy would represent a cheaper and more experienced option for Klopp, and it’s believed a contract to 2019 has been presented to the 31-year-old former Arsenal man.

The free signing of Clichy would allow Klopp to use his summer funds elsewhere, with hopes boosted of a deal for £50million target Virgil van Dijk.

CHELSEA LINE UP BEGOVIC REPLACEMENT

Chelsea want to sign PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola to replace Asmir Begovic, according to The Sun.



The paper claims Antonio Conte plans to make Areola his new No 2 after Begovic completed a big-money move to Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Former France youth Areola, 24, started 15 games for PSG last season but was eventually fazed out by German ace Kevin Trapp.

Although still a relative unknown in this country, Areola has still clocked up over 140 appearances following loan spells at Lens, Bastia and Villarreal.

And it’s claimed the keeper believes he needs to leave PSG for a fresh challenge – and they come few bigger than trying to oust Thibaut Courtois at Stamford Bridge.

Portuguese veteran Eduardo has penned a new one-year extension but remains Chelsea’s third-choice keeper.

AND THE REST

Chelsea’s Dutch defender Nathan Ake, 22, is set for talks to decide whether he stays at the club or goes out on loan next season to get more game time (The Guardian)

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has stepped up his chase for former Liverpool keeper Pepe Reina (Daily Mirror)

Huddersfield have joined the race to sign impending free agent Fraizer Campbell (The Sun)

Manchester United are swooping for Spanish starlet Roberto Gonzalez from Real Betis (The Sun)

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka is close to being named as Leeds United boss after his friend Victor Orta was named as director of football at Elland Road (The Sun)

Arsenal will confirm Arsene Wenger’s new two-year contract on Wednesday and hand him £150m-plus to spend (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are lining up Eddie Howe as Wenger’s long-term successor (Daily Star)

Jurgen Klopp is hoping Liverpool can pull off a major surprise and land £50m-rated Virgil van Dijk (Daily Mirror)

Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid that he wants to leave this summer, according to a Spanish media report

Marco Silva is planning a £15m swoop for Hull stars Kamil Grosicki, Omar Elabdellaoui and Eldin Jakupovic (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have issued a firm hands-off warning to Real Madrid over keeper David De Gea

Huddersfield boss David Wagner wants to sign West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher on a year-long loan (Daily Mirror)

Garry Monk and Nigel Pearson will be interviewed this week for the Middlesbrough job (Daily Mirror)

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil want to leave Arsenal despite the stability provided by Arsene Wenger agreeing a new two-year contract (The Times)

Sheffield United are lining up a loan-to-purchase plan for Celtic midfielder Gary Mackay-Steven (Daily Record)

Cardiff are attempting to take on Celtic for the signature of Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (Daily Record)

Borussia Dortmund have begun negotiations with Nice boss Lucien Favre to replace Thomas Tuchel who left the German Cup winners (Daily Mail)

Huddersfield loanee Izzy Brown wants talks with Chelsea to sort out his future (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have declined to share their players’ fitness data with the England national team (Daily Mail)