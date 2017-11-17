Paper Talk: Van Dijk green light for Liverpool; Man Utd step up bid for Spurs ace

Liverpool finally look set to land their top transfer target but it could cost them £70million, while Manchester United are ready to step up their bid for a Tottenham star, according to Friday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL GIVEN GREEN LIGHT FOR TOP TARGET

Southampton reportedly want £70million for Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk after Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino admitted he couldn’t guarantee the defender staying.

The Reds were forced to make an apology over the summer after Southampton complained about their pursuit of the Dutchman, who will face Liverpool this weekend.

However, Jurgen Klopp still believes that Van Dijk is the perfect signing to help Liverpool’s leaky defence and it would appear that their top target could finally be on the move, according to the report in the Daily Mirror.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Anfield, Pellegrino spoke about Van Dijk’s situation: “I can’t control the market. You never know, because when we talk about money everybody has got a price.

“The budget is to sign players and the biggest teams have got money to try to sign players. I can’t decide about that. This is a question for our owners.

“Everybody is focused on their area, to try to bring the best players possible for their club. It is something that happens every single transfer window.

“We have got a lot of good players and most of the teams want to sign them.”

AND THE REST

Manchester United are set to offer Jose Mourinho a lucrative new contract to ward off PSG (Daily Mirror)

Leicester boss Claude Puel wants to add Hatem Ben Arfa to his squad in January (Daily Mirror)

Jose Mourinho will not be quitting Manchester United for Paris Saint-Germain (The Sun)

Jose is plotting a move to rescue David Luiz from his Chelsea turmoil and take the Brazilian to Manchester United (Daily Express)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Borussia Dortmund has been cast into doubt after he was suspended by the club for unspecified disciplinary reasons (The Sun)

Manchester United will up their chase for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose in January (The Sun)

Everton and AC Milan are set to battle it out for Dynamo Kiev defender Domagoj Vida (The Sun)

Emmanuel Adebayor says his family drove him to the brink of suicide (The Sun)

Paul Clement has been given a vote of confidence by Swansea’s co-owner Steve Kaplan (Daily Star)

Chris Coleman could be added to Sunderland’s list of managerial candidates as he continues to mull over his Wales future (Daily Star)

David Unsworth’s stint in caretaker charge of Everton shows no sign of ending as frustrations continue in their managerial search (Daily Express)

Manchester United are confident Jose Mourinho will remain with the club in the long term (Daily Mail)

Sporting Lisbon have told West Ham they could be open to offers of £28m for William Carvalho in January (Daily Express)

Winger Marcus Tavernier’s displays for Middlesbrough and England have caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs. The 18-year-old has drawn particular interest from Everton and Arsenal (Daily Mail)

Pep Guardiola has united the Manchester City dressing room by getting rid of cliques and going on regular team outings (Daily Mail)

Manchester United have no concerns that Jose Mourinho could leave next summer (The Guardian)

West Brom are set to make a move for Burnley defender Ben Mee if they lose Jonny Evans in January (Daily Telegraph)

The bill for Chelsea’s new stadium has risen to more than £1bn, double the original estimate and potentially making it the most expensive stadium in Europe (The Times)

Manchester United believe Jose Mourinho is hungry to win them the Premier League and will not leave next summer (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle could sign Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for £9million

Everton striker Oumar Niasse has revealed he came close to joining Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day (Croydon Advertiser)