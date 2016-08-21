Paper Talk: Liverpool track Roma star; Wenger eyes Porto man

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is pondering a move for a Porto winger, while Liverpool have a “strong interest” in a Roma enforcer.

WENGER PONDERS MOVE FOR PORTO WINGER

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is considering a move for Porto’s Algeria winger Yacine Brahimi, according to the Sunday Mirror.

The 26-year-old is believed to be ready to quit the Portuguese giants and he was left out of their Champions League qualifier in midweek.

Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly had the player on their radar, but Wenger will make a move for Brahimi after failing to bring both Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez to The Emirates.

Porto are believed to be willing to sell the wideman, who made 33 league appearances for Porto last season, scoring seven times and collecting eight assists, for a fee of £40million.

The report also claims Wenger looks set to miss out on Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez with the Spanish club insisting his £56million buyout clause is met.

LIVERPOOL INTERESTED IN PARADES

Liverpool have a “strong interest” in Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes, according to Sky Italia.

And the Express claim the Reds are believed to be lining up an £18million for the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Empoli.

Paredes has returned to Roma and has already made two appearances for the capital club, who are not keen on selling the former Boca Juniors starlet.

The Argentine initially moved to the Italian capital on loan before making his transfer permanent in 2015 and Roma now see him as part of their first-team set-up.

AC Milan and Leicester City are also hoping to convince Roma to let the player leave, but Jurgen Klopp is also now believed to have registered an interest in the defensive midfielder.

Milan are believed to want the player on loan, while both Liverpool and Leicester want to buy Parades on a permanent deal.

AND THE REST

Sunderland are the latest club to register an interest in Nottingham Forest winger Oliver Burke. (Sunday Mirror)

Man Utd centre-back Phil Jones, 24, is a shock loan target for Stoke City chief Mark Hughes. (Sun)

Chelsea have made a club record £60m bid for Real Madrid’s 25-year-old Colombia forward James Rodriguez. (Sunday Express)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants Juventus’ Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 30, after missing out on Everton’s Romelu Lukaku. (Sunday Mirror)

The Blues are ready to make a £25m bid for Juventus and Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini, 32. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to make Southampton defender Jose Fonte his fifth major signing of the summer, with the 32-year-old still mulling over a new Saints contract. (Observer, Express)

United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, 19, is wanted on loan by Wolves. (Mail on Sunday)

A state-backed Chinese group is planning to buy a stake in Liverpool. (Sky News)

The £800m takeover bid backed by the Chinese government has the potential to make the Reds the richest club in the Premier League. (Sunday Times)

Tottenham have rejected a £10m bid from Bundesliga side Schalke for midfielder Nabil Bentaleb. (Sunday Mirror)

Leicester are ready to switch their attention to Dynamo Kiev defender Aleksandar Dragovic, 25, after having a £15m bid rejected for Burnley defender Michael Keane, 23. (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City’s England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 29, has been told face-to-face by director of football Txiki Begiristain that it would be in everyone’s best interests if he left the club during the current transfer window. (Mail on Sunday)

The England international’s City career is all but over after Barcelona revealed on Saturday that the clubs are close to a deal for the transfer of goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 33. (Sunday Telegraph)

Wenger has added Fiorentina’s Davide Astori, 29, to a list of potential centre-backs he wishes to sign. (Gazza Mercato)

Talks are underway between Manchester United and Bastian Schweinsteiger over a severance package for the German to leave the club. (Star on Sunday)

Arsenal have been told they will have to sell Alexis Sanchez to Atletico Madrid if they want to sign the Spanish club’s defender Jose Gimenez. (Star on Sunday)

Joel Campbell is set to have a medical with Sporting Lisbon ahead of a move from Arsenal to Portugal. (Star on Sunday)

Sunderland boss David Moyes has banned defender Lamine Kone, 27, from the club until the transfer window closes after he rejected the offer of a new contract. (Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham have reached an agreement with Marseille over the £11m transfer of 21-year-old winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, with Clinton N’Jie, 23, heading in the opposite direction. (Sunday Express)

Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer is interested in signing 27-year-old Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who is valued at £35m and is also wanted by Arsenal and Everton. (Goal.com)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned his defenders that “one mistake and you’re out”. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton have offered £9million for Lyon winger RACHID GHEZZAL but face competition from Southampton. (Mail on Sunday)

Inter Milan defender Mauro Icardi is poised to snub Arsenal and sign a lucrative new contract, which will include an £86m buyout clause. (Sun on Sunday)

Marouane Fellaini is set to be offered a new two-year deal by Manchester United. (Sun on Sunday)