Paper Talk: Arsenal want Napoli star; Liverpool back in Lemar race

Liverpool will battle Arsenal for a £90m-rated summer target, while Zinedine Zidane may manage in the Premier League, according to Wednesday’s papers.

ARSENAL FACE COMPETITION FOR MONACO STAR

Arsenal have maintained their interest in Monaco star Thomas Lemar from the summer, but the face stiff competition for the Frenchman, a report claims.

The Mirror states that Barcelona and Liverpool are also keen on the 21-year-old and will rival the Gunners for his signature.

Arsenal identified Lemar as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez in the summer following Manchester City’s interest in the Chile star.

A deal was almost completed to send Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium, however Arsenal’s failure to source a replacement caused it to collapse.

Nevertheless, Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has since claimed that a deal for Lemar to move to the Emirates was “really close” with a £90 million offer tabled.

The report claims that Lemar is unlikely to move before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but if he were to leave he would use the interest to command wages upwards of £350k-a-week.

AND THE REST

Schalke have made a “huge final offer” to Leon Goretzka to try and persuade him to stay in the Bundesliga after interest from Man Utd, Arsenal and Liverpool (The Sun)

Zinedine Zidane has hinted he would not be averse to managing in the Premier League in the future (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking former Liverpool ‘keeper Peter Gulacsi, who now plays in Germany with RB Leipzig (Daily Mail)

Arsenal want to sign Napoli playmaker Jorginho, but the Premier League side have been told they will have to wait until next summer (The Sun)

Arsenal are showing interest in Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (Daily Star)

Sam Allardyce wants a bumper contract and his own backroom staff before he answers an SOS from Everton (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Dani Alves has revealed he was close to a move to Liverpool…in 2006 (Daily Mirror)

Juventus want to put a £202m release clause, believed to be a world record, in striker Paulo Dybala’s contract (The Sun)

Neymar has secretly been negotiating a move to Real Madrid ever since he joined PSG in a world record deal over the summer (Daily Mirror)

Inter Milan are set to beat Everton to the January loan signing of Barcelona’s former Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen (The Sun)

Michael Carrick will not be leaving Manchester United in January amid interest from West Brom and Leicester City among others (The Sun)

Angel Gomes’ father has warned Manchester United over delays in agreeing a new deal, claiming all of Europe’s top clubs are watching the 17-year-old (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United fans took a swipe at manager Jose Mourinho after he was critical of their support in the club’s Champions League programme (The Sun)

Florentino Perez has drawn up a four-strong shortlist of players he wants to bring to Real Madrid in January (Daily Mirror)