Paper Talk: Liverpool want Gibson; Man Utd trigger £43m deal

Manchester United are reportedly ready to trigger the release clause for an Inter Milan star and the Premier League’s big hitters are chasing a Middlesbrough defender, according to Monday’s newspapers.

MAN UNITED TO TRIGGER BROZOVIC RELEASE CLAUSE

Manchester United are ready to trigger Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic’s £43million release clause at Inter Milan, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho was in Zagreb earlier this week, reportedly meeting transfer mastermind Predrag Mijatovic as he aims to push through a deal for Brozovic’s club and Croatia international team-mate Ivan Perisic.

But the United chief also enquired about Brozovic while he was in Croatia, with the Nerrazurri more likely to let him leave than £50million target Perisic, according to The Sun.

Inter are willing to let Brozovic leave, but only if the midfielder’s release clause is met as they need to meet Uefa’s Financial Fair Play targets.

Mourinho is believed to be looking to completely revamp United’s midfield this summer and the addition of box-to-box man Brozovic would probably allow the United boss to push record signing Paul Pogba further forward.

TOP SIX TARGET MOVE FOR BORO STAR GIBSON

Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is reportedly turning the heads of the Premier League’s top six clubs.

Chelsea and Liverpool are thought to be the front-runners for the 24-year-old, who earned his first senior England call-up for the game against Lithuania.

Manchester City have also sent scouts to watch the centre-back in action this season, while City and Liverpool are also scrapping over Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk.

Gibson, however, is thought to want to continue his development at Boro for now – news that is not unsurprising given that his dad Steve owns the club.

The Daily Mirror, however, claims that the classy defender will be high on the radar of the English top flight’s big hitters this summer regardless of his loyalty to Boro.

AND THE REST

Jack Wilshere will seek a move to AC Milan if Arsene Wenger stays on as Arsenal boss and decides to let the playmaker leave the Emirates (The Sun)

Brazil star Neymar is now the best player in the world, according to five-time Champions League winner Alessandro Costacurta (The Sun)

Alvaro Morata is wanted by Chelsea in the summer as Antonio Conte again looks to prize the striker from Real Madrid (The Sun)

Manchester United and Liverpool are among the big European teams looking at Real Madrid star James Rodriguez (The Sun)

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel is being lined up by Arsenal as they target a long-term successor for Petr Cech (The Sun)

Barcelona are considering a shock move for former Newcastle flop Florian Thauvin (The Sun)



Eden Hazard has agreed to join Real Madrid, according to reports in Spain, and has already found a house to move into (Daily Star)

Everton playmaker Ross Barkley is seemingly unhappy with his lack of game time for England (Daily Star)

Jose Mourinho has spoken to Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic’s agent about a move to Manchester United (Daily Star)

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has hinted he could leave the club this summer (Daily Star)

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin (Daily Star)



Torino striker Andrea Belotti has insisted he plans on staying at Torino this summer in the wake of speculation linking him to both Arsenal and Chelsea (Daily Mail)

Liverpool legend Terry McDermott says James Milner has been a “revelation” since converting to left-back (Daily Mirror)

Antoine Griezmann insists that he is happy at Atletico Madrid after being asked about his future yet again (Daily Mail)

Manchester City winger Jesus Navas is being lined up for a return to former side Sevilla (Daily Mail)

Bastian Schweinsteiger is making the most of the spring sunshine as he trains with Real Mallorca while awaiting an American visa that will grant him his MLS switch (Daily Mail)

Chelsea target Radja Nainggolan should leave Roma, according to his team-mate Kostas Manolas (Daily Express)

Chelsea forward Diego Costa, 28, says he would be open to a move to France in the future and has praised Marseille, Monaco and PSG (Telefoot)

Barcelona will offer midfielder Ivan Rakitic to Liverpool as part of a deal for Reds midfielder Philippe Coutinho (Don Balon)



Arsenal will rival Atletico Madrid for the signing of Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette (Marca)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi is keen to stop team-mate Jordi Alba joining Manchester United. The 28-year-old full-back has a £130m buy-out clause (Diario Gol)

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim says he is focused on his current club, rather than thinking about replacing Arsene Wenger at Arsenal (O Jogo)

