Paper Talk: WBA man on Liverpool radar; Chelsea ace in Real talks

Liverpool face competition from Leicester to land a West Brom loan star, while Arsenal are closing on a deal for a big-name Lyon star, according to Wednesday’s papers.

LIVERPOOL TO BATTLE LEICESTER FOR WBA LOAN STAR

Liverpool are set to battle Leicester for West Brom loanee Ahmed Hegazi.

The central defender has impressed at the Hawthorns since arriving on loan from Al Ahly this summer and ESPN reports that Liverpool have been in talk’s with the player’s parent club.

The Reds are set to face competition for the 26-year-old, however, with Leicester also said to be keen on the player.

One big stumbling block for Jurgen Klopp’s men is that the Baggies have an option in place to sign Hegazi on a permanent deal for €5million.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are ready to launch a January move for Chelsea defender David Luiz (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are expected to make another move for Juventus defender Alex Sandro in January after failing to sign the Brazil international in the summer (Daily Express)

Jose Mourinho has drafted up a wishlist of new left-footed players including Gareth Bale, Antoine Griezmann, Mesut Ozil and Danny Rose (Daily Mail)

AC Milan met Antonio Conte’s representatives in the summer over a move for the Chelsea manager (Daily Mail)

Sam Allardyce will be appointed Everton manager in the next 48 hours and wants Sammy Lee as his assistant (Daily Mail)

Rio Ferdinand believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the cause of Romelu Lukaku’s goalscoring woes (Daily Mail)

Divock Origi is enjoying a new lease of life at Wolfsburg and admits his long-term future could lie away from Liverpool (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are ready to hand David Silva a new contract amid interest from Italy and Spain (Daily Mirror)

Everton are optimistic Sam Allardyce will be their new manager after significant progress in talks (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger insists he is in total charge of transfers (Daily Mirror)

Nabil Fekir is edging closer to a move to Arsenal as the Gunners target the Lyon star to replace Alexis Sanchez (Daily Mirror)

Petr Cech can play on for another five years, according to Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City’s Leroy Sane is set to be offered a new mega-contract as a reward for his fine form (The Sun)

Sam Allardyce will earn £100,000 a week as new Everton boss (The Sun)

Crystal Palace are eyeing a £15m January move for Bournemouth striker Benik Afobe (The Sun)

Watford insist Richarlison is not for sale as the Brazilian forward attracts more interest from rival clubs (The Sun)

Everton boss David Unsworth has warned Sam Allardyce there is no quick fix at the club (Daily Star)

Eddie Howe has cancelled his 40th birthday celebrations to get Bournemouth a win over Burnley (Daily Star)

West Ham boss David Moyes suggests he could spend the rest of his managerial career at the club (Daily Star)

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann has revealed any move to Arsenal is now dead (Daily Express)

Shakhtar Donetsk blocked Everton’s approach for their manager Paulo Fonseca (The Independent)

Andre Villas-Boas has quit Chinese club Shanghai SIPG and now intends to take a break from football (Telegraph)

Swansea have been tipped to make a January move for Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke (Wales Online)