Paper Talk: Liverpool chase Arsenal target; Dembele battle on

Liverpool are pondering a move for long-term Arsenal target Julian Draxler, while Man City want Liverpool target Moussa Dembele, according to Thursday's papers.

HART LINKED TO LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are “watching developments closely” regarding England keeper Joe Hart.

Hart, 29, is on a season-long loan from Manchester City to Torino, and the Italian club are keen on making the deal a permanent one.

But the Mirror claim that Hart “could be interested in a move to Anfield next summer” in an “amazing Premier League return”.

Just why any prospective move would be described as “amazing” is laughable.

Hart has played for the last nine seasons in the Premier League and is still England’s No. 1. He was bombed out by Pep Guardiola in the summer with the Spanish boss keen on a goalkeeper with better distribution, but a return to England remains a distinct possibilility.

Liverpool have been linked with Kasper Schmeichel this week as Jurgen Klopp looks for an experienced keeper for the long-term to rivals Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, but they are unlikely to make any changes until nest summer.

“City are ready to sell next summer,” says the report, but whether they will allow Hart to leave for a rival club is debatable and the former Shrewsbury star may even have a clause in his contract blocking a potential move to one of City’s big title rivals.

Hart is on around £120,000-a-week, with his contract running until 2019.

CHELSEA LOOK AT MONACO PAIR

Chelsea are targeting Monaco pair and Djibril Sidibe, according to The Guardian.

Antonio Conte will us the £60m he will receive from Shanghai SIPG for Oscar to tie down Diego Costa and strengthen his squad.

The report claims Conte accompanied Chelsea technical director, Michael Emenalo, to France this month to watch 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Bakayoko and 24-year-old defender Djibril Sidibe in Champions League action against Tottenham.

Both players are apparently aware of Chelsea’s interest, but luring them away in January with Monaco in Champions League action will be difficult.

Bakayoko has a contract until 2019, while Sidibe has a deal until 2021.

AND THE REST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho plans to spend £180m on Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 25, Benfica defenders Victor Lindelof, 22, and Nelson Semedo, 23, and Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22, across the next two transfer windows. (Telegraph)

Other reports suggest Lindelof is likely to be Manchester United’s only January signing, with the defender arriving on a £38m deal. (Mirror)

Stoke could have signed Lindelof for £260,000, but the Potters were not interested when he arrived on trial as a 17-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are not looking to buy Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez after being put off by the 25-year-old’s £60m price tag. (Sun)

Southampton are hoping to keep hold of Virgil van Dijk by demanding more than £45m for the 25-year-old defender. (Squawka)

But Manchester City are prepared to offer £50m for Van Dijk when the transfer window opens in January. (Daily Mail)

PSG have entered the race to sign Virgil van Dijk, along with four other English clubs. (Star)

Full-back Antonio Valencia, 31, has signed new two-year deal to keep him at Old Trafford until 2018. (Sun)

Jose Mourinho is ready to battle Arsenal Wenger for West Ham’s Dimitri Payet. (Star)

Manchester United have told West Ham to forget about signing Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial. (Star)

Newcastle have joined the race to sign Hull star Robert Snodgrass – and he is interested in the move. (Star)

Marouane Fellaini will stay at Old Trafford in January. Both Milan clubs have been linked with the midfield enforcer. (Star)

Birmingham boss Gianfranco Zola has admitted he will consider using his Chelsea connections next month. (Star)

West Ham are lining up a move for Shakhtar Donetsk’s 34-year-old Croatian defender Darijo Srna. (Star)

Liverpool are considering rivalling PSG for Wolfsburg’s £30m-rated midfielder Julian Draxler. (Times)

Liverpool’s Joel Matip and West Brom’s Allan Nyon have been threatened with suspension from club football after opting out of Cameroon’s plans for the Africa Cup of Nations. (Times)

Paris St Germain are preparing another move for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, despite being rejected on two previous occasions. (Sun)

Wilfried Zaha could head to Merseyside in January with Liverpool targeting the Crystal Palace winger. (Football Whispers)

Sevilla have been told they must pay £21m to sign France midfielder Samir Nasri permanently from Manchester City. (Telegraph)

West Ham are planning a huge winter clear-out of their squad – with five first-team flops set to be axed. (Sun)

Out-of-favour Chelsea star John Obi Mikel, 29, is set to leave the Blues in January and become latest star joining the exodus to cash-rich China. (Sun)

Celtic striker and Liverpool target Moussa Dembele is wanted by Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in a £20m deal. (Sun)

Moussa Dembele: Wanted by Prem giants

Swansea are ready to give Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic a chance to return to the Premier League in January. (Express)

Henri Lansbury is reportedly a Birmingham City target with the Nottingham Forest captain’s contract set to expire in the summer. (Sun)

West Ham have sent a begging letter to the Premier League’s top clubs in desperate bid to boost their squad in January. (Telegraph, Express)

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, 26, has held talks over return to Premier League, according to agent Mino Raiola. (TalkSPORT)

Raiola also said his client Romelu Lukaku, 23, had agreed “99.9%” of a new contract with Everton but that the striker’s future at Goodison Park would be reassessed in the summer. (TalkSPORT)

Diego Simeone says he could stay as Atletico Madrid manager beyond his current deal, despite recently having his contract shortened by two years. (beIN Sports)

Chelsea were rejected by Hoffenheim centre-back Niklas Sule, 21, before they re-signed David Luiz, 29, in the summer transfer window. (Bild)

The Blues’ Brazilian winger Willian, 28, has spoken for the first time about the death of his mother in October. (London Evening Standard)

Brazilian side Chapecoense have signed three players following the club’s tragic plane crash earlier this month. (Mirror)

Aston Villa face competition from West Ham, Swansea City and Hull City in their bid to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson, 24, on loan. (Birmingham Mail)

Several Football League clubs are weighing up a January move for Middlesbrough’s out-of-favour striker David Nugent, 31. (Northern Echo)