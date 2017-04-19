Paper Talk: Liverpool to take Hart; Man Utd up Keane stakes

Liverpool have moved into pole position to sign Joe Hart, while Manchester United are tipped to sign a former player for £30million, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL TO MAKE HART BID AS GOALKEEPER EYES PREM RETURN

Liverpool are set to make a £20m move for Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has been on loan with Torino this season, but question marks have been raised over his future by the club’s president after a couple of high-profile blunders of late.

With Torino seemingly unable to afford a permanent deal anyway, the Daily Mirror claims Hart has already made plans to return to England next season.

And while there appears no way back at Manchester City – manager Pep Guardiola looks set to sign a new No 1 this summer after Claudio Bravo’s struggles – The Sun claims Hart has already been the subject of an enquiry from Liverpool.

Hart, who turns 30 today, has two years left on his City deal and the Blues look ready to sell him for £20million.

The paper claims City’s initial stance of refusing to sell Hart to a Premier League rival has softened and will now allow the keeper to join a Premier League rival, with Liverpool emerging as favourites.

And we believe a move for all parties would make complete sense….

MOURINHO TO MAKE CONCRETE BID FOR MICHAEL KEANE

Jose Mourinho is officially ready to join the queue of clubs for Burnley and England defender Michael Keane, less than three years after Manchester United sold him.

The links to Keane – who was sold to Burnley by Louis van Gaal in January 2015 – is nothing new, but the Daily Mirror claims United are ready to follow up their initial interest by making a firm approach to re-sign the centre-half, who has impressed for the Clarets this season.

Liverpool, Everton, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been looking at the highly-rated centre-half who was pictured at Old Trafford on Sunday watching United’s win over Chelsea.

Leicester failed with a £20million approach last summer and it seems United may have to up that by £10m to re-sign their former player – an expensive mistake by the club, admittedly, but at least not in the Paul Pogba proportions.

AND THE REST

Man City keeper Claudio Bravo, 34, is set to remain at the Etihad despite manager Pep Guardiola searching for a new keeper in the summer transfer window (The Sun)

Manchester United are set to offer Ander Herrera a new £120,000-a-week deal (Daily Mail)

Arsenal summer transfer target Sead Kolasinac has been told that Arsene Wenger will stay on as manager next season (Daily Mail)

David Ospina wants to quit Arsenal this summer, with Turkish club Fenerbahce leading the race to sign him. That could see Wojciech Szczesny return to the Emirates after his loan spell at Roma (The Sun)

Arsenal have already begun their rebuilding plans for next season – and are making it clear Arsene Wenger will be in charge (Daily Mirror)

Galatasaray have dismissed reports that winger Bruma, 22, has agreed to join Tottenham (London Evening Standard)

Bournemouth are in pole position to sign John Terry (Daily Mirror)

Swansea also want to sign Terry, who worked with boss Paul Clement at Chelsea. However any move would depend on the Swans keeping their Premier League status (Daily Star)

West Ham are also refusing to rule out a move for Terry

Sevilla will try to lure Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino if current boss Jorge Sampaoli becomes the new Argentina coach (Daily Mirror)

Roma are targeting Manchester City winger Jesus Navas, 31, and are willing to offer him a three-year deal (Manchester Evening News)

Spurs midfielder Eric Dier has insisted his team-mates’ belief in each other has made them unstoppable (Daily Mirror)

Gary Cahill has warned Spurs that Chelsea will bounce back from the “kick up the backside” given to them by Manchester United when they face them in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this weekend (Daily Mirror)

Bournemouth are serious contenders to sign John Terry but the Chelsea captain will delay his final decision until after the Premier League title run-in (Daily Telegraph)

Striker Ross McCormack – on loan at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest from Aston Villa – has not trained for three weeks due to “personal issues” and is unlikely to play again this season (Daily Telegraph)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has revealed he was the subject of a big-money offer from China last summer but had no hesitation in rejecting the bid (Daily Star)

Manchester United scout David Friio – who discovered Paul Pogba – is in talks to join Ligue 1 outfit St Etienne (Daily Star)