Paper Talk: Liverpool’s £40m move for duo; rivals eye Alexis

Liverpool are eyeing a £40million double raid on the Bundesliga in January, while Arsenal are in danger of losing star man Alexis Sanchez to a Premier League rival, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL EYE £25M DAHOUD RAID

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s £25m-rated midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud when the transfer window opens in January, reports the Sunday Express.

The paper claims Klopp had his scouts check out on the player during their Champions League hammering at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Dahoud, who was a summer transfer target for the Reds, was on the receiving end of a 4-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side in the Champions League with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick and Kelechi Iheanacho completing the rout.

Klopp is understood to be plotting a £25million bid for the 20-year-old German under-21 international when the transfer window opens in January.

The Reds were keen on securing a deal for Dahoud in the summer but were forced to abandon their move with the Bundesliga outfit determined to keep hold of their talisman.

However, it is claimed Dahoud, whose deal at Gladbach ends in 2018, is refusing to sign new contract.

He has a release clause of £8.3m, which can be triggered in 2017, but Liverpool are hoping to beat the likes of Juventus to the punch by making a £25million bid in January.

Meanwhile, the Reds are also reportedly stepping up their attempts to land Borussia Dortmund’s USA teenager Christian Pulisic for £15million.

The 17-year-old USA midfielder is one of the most highly-rated prospects in world football and played the entire 90 minutes of Dortmund’s 6-0 win away to Legia Warsaw on Wednesday night.

Despite becoming a regular for Dortmund, The Sun on Sunday believes the Reds still hope to do a deal with Dortmund for the player after having an £11million approach rejected in the summer.

Any deal for the player could become more complicated by the fact that the player recently admitted his love for their fierce rivals Manchester United.

MAN CITY READY TO MOVE FOR ALEXIS SANCHEZ

Manchester City are ready to make a January move for Chile international Alexis Sanchez – if he fails to agree a new deal with Arsenal.

That is according to an exclusive in the Sunday Express, despite plenty being written recently about City’s interest in the player.

Sanchez is out of contract with the Gunners in June 2018 and is set to be offered a new deal by Arsene Wenger who is desperate to keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

The former Barcelona man wants around £200,000 a week to commit his future to the club which would make him their highest earner.

He also wants to see evidence that the Gunners are going to mount a serious challenge for major honours this season and in the future before he agrees to put pen to paper.

While Sanchez’s advisors will also demand that the new deal has a release clause written into it something which the Gunners might not be happy doing.

City would have no problems in meeting the financial demands and career ambitions of Sanchez who is also a target for Italian giants Juventus.

And they are waiting in the wings to make a move for him when the transfer window opens in the New Year if they get any signal that he is wavering from signing a contract.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has called on UEFA to keep the Champions League accessible to all nations – despite the gulf between the powerhouse Big Four and the rest of Europe (Sunday Express)

Manchester United are ready to hand Marcus Rashford a new contract – just four months after the teenage forward signed a four-year deal (Sunday Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is attracting interest from Italian giants Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan (Sunday Mirror)

Milan want to exchange striker Carlos Bacca, 30, for Fabregas, 29 (Calcio Mercato)

Chelsea and Manchester United continue to monitor Milan’s young goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma (Tuttosport)

Manchester City are monitoring young winger Leon Bailey after he scored twice for Genk in their Europa League defeat to Rapid Vienna (Sunday Mirror)

West Brom are targeting a deal for former Everton forward Lacina Traore following the Ivorian’s impressive spell on loan at CSKA Moscow (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid centre-back Jose Gimenez with manager Jose Mourinho keen to strengthen his defence (Sunday People)

Burnley will offer centre-back Michael Keane a new contract in order to fend off interest from Chelsea (Sunday People)

Chelsea want Tottenham defender Ben Davies to boost their quota of homegrown players and are willing to pay up to £20m (The Sun on Sunday)

Swansea are keeping tabs on Brentford forward Scott Hogan (The Sun on Sunday)

West Ham are set for another defensive blow with Reece Oxford ready to put contract talks on hold until next year (The Sun on Sunday)

Lyon have decided against signing free agent Emmanuel Adebayor (The Sun on Sunday)

Christian Fuchs’ future at Leicester is in doubt as he was only offered only a small rise for a new deal (The Sun on Sunday)

Hard-up Blackburn hope Newcastle do a deal for Brentford’s Alan Judge to hand them a £2m bonus (The Sun on Sunday)

Barnsley’s success has put them on the target list of an Italian investment group (The Sun on Sunday)

Jeremy Peace could stay at West Brom all season after the Chinese takeover (The Sun on Sunday)

Ronald Koeman wants to take England keeper Fraser Forster off his old club Southampton (The Sun on Sunday)

Liverpool have a scout at every Fulham game to watch left-back sensation Ryan Sessegnon (The Sun on Sunday)

Bury are lining up a deal for Ivory Coast central defender Sol Bamba (The Sun on Sunday)

Javier Manquillo’s future at Sunderland is in doubt after just one game (The Sun on Sunday)

Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino wants to bring Barnsley No.2 Tommy Wright to Elland Road (The Sun on Sunday)

Jose Mourinho is eyeing a swoop for Monaco youngster Irvin Cardona (The Sun on Sunday)

Sunderland defender Papy Djilobodji claims he was never given the chance to shine at Chelsea (Mail on Sunday)

Pep Guardiola insists that Kevin De Bruyne can become the best player in the Premier League and that he is the equal of any player he has coached – other than Lionel Messi (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United would welcome any approach from Bastian Schweinsteiger to try and bring his time at the club to an early end (Mail on Sunday)

Hull City caretaker Mike Phelan could be appointed the club’s permanent manager within the next 48 hours (Mail on Sunday)

Antoine Griezmann has sparked the Premier League’s biggest transfer battle with both the Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal all involved (Daily Star Sunday)

Real Madrid are willing to let midfielder Isco leave, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham potential suitors (Daily Star Sunday)

Manchester United are leading the race for Monaco star Bernardo Silva, according to reports (Daily Star Sunday)

Joey Barton’s controversial spell at Rangers is set to end at a meeting tomorrow with manager Mark Warburton (Sunday Times)

Liverpool, Tottenham, Southampton, Newcastle and Sunderland are monitoring the progress of highly rated Lens defender Jean-Kevin Duverne, 19 (France Football)

