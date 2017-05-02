Paper Talk: Isco for Coutinho at Liverpool; new Lukaku claims

Liverpool have identified their top target to replace Philippe Coutinho this summer, while Romelu Lukaku appears to have taken a step closer to his next club, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL WANT REAL STAR TO REPLACE BARCA-BOUND COUTINHO

Liverpool are resigned to losing Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 24, this summer and want to bring in 25-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 25.

Talk that Coutinho could be tempted by a move to Barcelona has increased over recent days and reports in Spanish publication Don Balon claim the Spanish giants will make the player their top target this summer.

Liverpool will be desperate to keep Coutinho after he scored 11 goals and assisted eight more this season, but know the lure of Barcelona will likely prove too strong.

And the paper claims the Reds will look to bring Isco to Anfield, despite claims he is set to earn a new deal that will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2022.

Isco has performed well when called upon this season, but it’s claimed doubts over Zinedine Zidane’s future, could see Liverpool’s chances of landing the Spain star increase.

Although far from a reliable source, Liverpool would certainly be wise to draw up a list of potential replacements and Isco would certainly fit the bill.

LUKAKU SPOTTED CHATTING TO CHELSEA CHIEF

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, has been talking to Chelsea’s technical director Michael Emenalo ahead of a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Emenalo was behind Belgium international Lukaku’s move to Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011 and is keen to bring the striker back to Stamford Bridge.

And The Times claims Lukaku was seen deep in discussion in the tunnel at Goodison Park following Chelsea’s 3-0 win there on Sunday before parting with an embrace.

Although it’s hardly conclusive proof a deal will materialise, it will further strengthen claims that Lukaku will return to Stamford Bridge this summer as a replacement for Diego Costa.

Lukaku, 23, has refused to sign a new £140,000-a-week contract at Everton and is keen to return to the capital having left Chelsea for £28million back in 2014.

But his record of 86 goals in 163 Everton appearances has seen the Toffees place a £100m asking price on the Belgian’s head.

AND THE REST

Manchester United will have to make Antoine Griezmann the Premier League’s best-paid player if they are serious about signing him this summer – and a deal could cost the club £155m (Daily Mail)

United will discover in the next 24 hours if Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw have a chance of being involved in the Europa League semi-final, first leg against Celta Vigo in Spain after both players had scans on Monday (Daily Mail)

Arsenal are reluctant to increase Mesut Ozil’s contract offer amid growing concerns over his commitment (Daily Mail)

Only Fenerbahce have shown an interest in signing Ozil, with the Gunners willing to listen to offers (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United and Manchester City are ready to do battle over Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer

Sergio Aguero will have a scan on Wednesday to determine if he can play a part in the rest of Manchester City’s season (Daily Mail)

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic will hold talks with striker Andy Carroll, 28, at the end of the season over his injury record. England international Carroll has completed just 12 games this season (London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace are keen on Lorient striker Benjanin Moukandjo, who would be available for around £4.5m (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are confident they have won the race to land £50m-rated Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk (The Sun)

Former Manchester City trainee Ahmad Benali could return to England from Serie A – with Southampton and West Ham interested (The Sun)

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles is set to undergo a double hernia operation on Tuesday – after playing in agony for four months (The Sun)

Michael O’Neill is a contender to take over at Norwich City although Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is still the favourite (Daily Mail)

Kyle Walker was furious after being dropped by Spurs, and Manchester City are primed to make a summer move (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal have Hoffenheim’s Alexander Rosen on their radar in their search for a director of football (Daily Mirror)

Toby Alderweireld has insisted on the inclusion of a release clause if he is to sign a new deal at Tottenham (The Times)

Manchester City are still attempting to sign France winger Kingsley Coman this summer despite his having completed a permanent transfer from Juventus to Bayern last week (The Times)

Claude Puel is fighting to save his job at Southampton after a string of training ground bust-ups (Daily Star)

West Brom are weighing up a move for Sporting Lisbon’s £30m-rated midfielder William Carvalho (Daily Star)

Mesut Ozil said farewell to White Hart Lane by taking his Arsenal frustration out on a door in the aftermath of the final north London derby to be played at Tottenham Hotspur’s traditional home (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham could shelve their long-standing interest in Wilfried Zaha as a result of the Crystal Palace winger’s decision to represent Ivory Coast, amid concerns over his potential regular participation in the Africa Cup of Nations (The Guardian)

Celtic star Stuart Armstrong is on Brighton’s radar as they prepare for life in the Premier League (Daily Record)

Hearts have told Billy King, 22, that he is free to leave Tynecastle (Daily Record)