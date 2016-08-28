Paper Talk: Liverpool’s Croatian swoop; Spurs eye Real star

Liverpool are expected to seal a £15million deal for Croatian teenager Ante Coric, while Tottenham hope to sign Isco before the transfer deadline, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

LIVERPOOL TO BEAT CITY TO CORIC

Liverpool are in pole position to land Croatian whiz kid Ante Coric ­after the collapse of his £15m move to Manchester City, according to reports.

The Dinamo Zagreb midfielder, 19, was expected to join City before the transfer window closes, but the deal collapsed with Coric fearing he would not get many first-team chances.

The Sunday People now claim Liverpool are confident Coric will now join them and he is due on Merseyside in the next 48 hours for a medical.

Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp set the pace in the scramble for the talented Coric and now looks like landing his target.

The player was the subject of our Scout feature last season.

Coric has also been eyed by their neighbours Everton and Tottenham, with the latter seen as their most serious competition.

Spurs tried and failed last week to persuade Crystal Palace to sell them tricky winger Wilfried Zaha and teenager Coric is a more than viable option as Mauricio Pochettino looks to pep up his attack with Champions League football looming next month.

TOTTENHAM LINKED WITH ISCO SWOOP

Tottenham are lining up a sensational swoop for Real Madrid star Isco, who looks set to leave the Bernabeu, claim the Sunday Mirror.

European champions Real are under pressure to reduce the seize of their squad and it has become a straight choice between Isco – a £25million signing from Malaga three years ago – and Colombian ace James Rodriguez.

Club president Florentino Perez has made it known to manager Zinedine Zidane that he wants James to stay, and has blocked a proposed move to Chelsea.

So Spain international Isco looks likely to be the player to leave, with White Hart Lane a possible destination.

His style would suit that demanded by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The plan is to sign Isco on loan for the rest of the season.

Spurs would also have the option to land the attacking midfielder on a permanent basis next summer if the move is successful.

There may be competition from Chelsea for Isco, but it appears Tottenham are favourites to sign him.

The 24-year-old would add Champions League experience to Pochettino’s squad, many of whom will be venturing into new territory when they face Bayer Leverkusen, Monaco and CSKA Moscow over the coming months.

AND THE REST

John Terry has snubbed the chance to play for England after an approach by new boss Sam Allardyce (various)

Torino and AC Milan are ready to offer Joe Hart an escape from his Manchester City nightmare (Sunday Express)

Manchester City have jumped the queue in the race to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon (Sunday Mirror)

Tottenham will battle Bayern Munich for Nottingham Forest teenager Oliver Burke (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester United are targeting Burke, 19 (The Sun on Sunday)

Bournemouth have joined the race to sign Arsenal defender Calum Chambers, with West Brom and Hull also keen (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool could revive their interest in Leciester City left-back Christian Fuchs, 30, after negotiations over a new contract for the Austria international stalled (The Sun on Sunday)

Everton are closing in on Yacine Brahimi after more discussions with Porto about the Algerian striker (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool are unlikely to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, 17, before the transfer deadline despite an initial offer of £11m (Liverpool Echo)

Two Manchester City stars out of Samir Nasri , Eliaquim Mangala and Wilfried Bony face the humiliation of being left out of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the Premier League and Champions League campaigns (Sunday Mirror)

Juventus want Newcastle United’s Moussa Sissoko, 27, but they are only prepared to pay £15m for the midfielder. Newcastle value him at £35m (Sunday Mirror)

James McCarthy has told Everton he wishes to leave the club. The Republic of Ireland international is understood to have held talks to underline a desire to find regular first team football (Mail on Sunday)

Juventus have made an enquiry for Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi. The 27-year-old midfielder has a £25m buyout clause and Sevilla will not negotiate unless that figure is met Leicester City are also keen on the player but their opening bid has fallen short of his asking price (Mail on Sunday)

Mamadou Sakho faces being frozen out at Liverpool if he doesn’t leave the club on loan this week, with Stoke City interested in the defender (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United are aiming to take over from Real Madrid as the home of the Galacticos – with Gareth Bale already their No 1 target next summer (Daily Star Sunday)

Sunderland and Hull are battling each other for two players – Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez and Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason (Daily Star Sunday)

Mario Balotelli has been thrown a lifeline by his hometown club Palermo (Daily Star Sunday)

Everton, along with West Brom and Crystal Palace, are also interested in signing the unwanted Liverpool striker (Gazetta dello Sport)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger swooped for Atletico Madrid superstar Antione Griezmann earlier this summer – who told him he did not want to leave Spain (The Sun on Sunday)

Marcos Rojo is set to leave Manchester United after being told he is surplus to requirements by Jose Mourinho (The Sun on Sunday)

Aston Villa are offering a huge Championship-record £20m for Hull striker Abel Hernandez (The Sun on Sunday)

Hull are also ready to break their transfer record with a £14m move for Bristol City striker Jonathan Kodjia, 26 (Sunday Telegraph)

Alan Pardew is ready to make a late move for Chelsea striker Loic Remy (The Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham have enquired about a loan deal for Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, 25 (L’Equipe)

Stoke and West Ham are both hoping to sign France Under-19 captain and Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart, 19 (France Football)

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe could make a surprise bid for Leeds’ Charlie Taylor (The Sun on Sunday)

Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott, 34, could be set for a move to Greek side AEK Athens (Sport24)

Ryan Mason’s old pals at Tottenham are trying to persuade him to join them at Hull, with Michael Dawson, Jake Livermore and Tom Huddlestone already at the KCOM Stadium (The Sun on Sunday)

Sunderland have had a £7m bid accepted for Sevilla midfielder Vicente Iborra, 28, but the deal is expected to drag on into next week (Sunderland Echo)

Pep Guardiola insists Yaya Toure is staying at Manchester City and will not be offloaded in his clearout (Sunday Express)

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is aiming to beef up his squad with a double loan swoop for Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony and Arsenal defender Calum Chambers (Sunday Express)