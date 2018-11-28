Manchester United have been given the biggest come-and-get-me plea yet by a long-term transfer target, while Ashley Cole is ready to return to the English game, according to Wednesday’s newspapers.

PERISIC DREAMING OF PREMIER LEAGUE MOVE

Ivan Perisic has as good as issued a come-and-get-me plea to Manchester United after speaking of his dream to move to the Premier League.

The Inter Milan star was the subject of a failed approach from Jose Mourinho in summer 2017 and has remained on his radar ever since – with reports stating the United boss is readying a fresh move for the Croatian when the transfer window opens next month.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Inter were planning to put Perisic up for sale in January at a knockdown asking price of £31million – news which will undoubtedly tempt Mourinho.

And now Perisic – who will again turn out at Wembley for Inter’s Champions League clash against Tottenham on Wednesday, just a matter of weeks after doing so for his country against England – has admitted he wants to play in England sooner rather than later.

“I have always said that [playing in the Premier League] is my dream,” he said. “In football everything is possible, we will see in the future. Now, I’m focusing on Inter.”

Reports earlier this month stated Mourinho would have around £75million to spend in January, though any move for Perisic is likely to depend on how much the club spends on a centre-half, with United thought to be prioritising that position first.

PREM PAIR TO FIGHT IT OUT OVER PULISIC

Borussia Dortmund are willing to strike a £70m deal with Chelsea or Liverpool for Christian Pulisic – as long as he stays in Germany until the end of the season.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, who claim the Bundesliga title chasers are willing to allow the USA winger to finally move on this summer.

And it’s suggested the highly-rated player will have a straight choice between long-term suitors Chelsea and Liverpool – or move to Ligue 1, with PSG also expressing their interest in the star.

Pulisic has carved out a reputation for himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best players, but with his contract due to expire in 2020, Dortmund know they will have to cash in this summer if the player continues to resist all offers of a new deal.

Liverpool saw a £11million bid for Pulisic rejected in summer 2016, with the player’s stock since rising significantly, while Chelsea are on the lookout for potential replacements for Eden Hazard, who hinted on Monday he could leave for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

With Dortmund riding high in the Bundesliga and with Pulisic having netted three times and provided four assists in all competitions this season, it’s likely the club will receive their £70million asking price for the player this summer.

AND THE REST

Ashley Cole is set for a contract offer from LA Galaxy on reduced terms – but could be tempted by a return to English football (Daily Mirror)

Gianluigi Buffon says Liverpool’s front three is better than PSG’s £400m-plus strike-force (Daily Mirror)

Sergio Busquets has defended his wantaway Barcelona team-mate Ousmane Dembele, saying he believes the French World Cup-winner is owed more understanding by his critics (Daily Mirror)

France forward Dembele has told the LaLiga champions he does not want to leave in January (various)

Manchester United have added Brazil international Eder Militao to a list of potential recruits as Jose Mourinho continues to press the club for a new centre-back (Daily Record)

Derby boss Frank Lampard has hailed Aberdeen as the best place for loan defender Max Lowe (Daily Record)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would prefer an executive role for his next job, rather than a return to management (various)

PSG will reportedly look to open transfer negotiations with Liverpool over Fabinho when the Reds come to town on Wednesday (The Sun)

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has not ruled out signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic from LA Galaxy (The Sun)

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is concerned that Old Trafford no longer intimidates opposing players and teams like it once did (Daily Mail)

Mo Salah’s ‘body is back 100 per cent’, says Jurgen Klopp (Daily Telegraph)

Bradford City’s joint-chairman Edin Rahic wants to leave the club (Daily Telegraph)

Brexit quotas will give young English talent hope, says FA chief executive Martin Glenn (The Times)