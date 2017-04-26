Paper Talk: Lyon in new Man Utd approach; Real eye £85m star

Anthony Martial: Impressed during the win at Burnley

Lyon are plotting a shock loan raid on Manchester United, while the £85m race to sign Kylian Mbappe is about to get political in Spain, according to Wednesday’s papers.

REAL MADRID READY TO MAKE HUGE MBAPPE BID

Real Madrid will make a bid of up to £85m for 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe in order to beat Barcelona and Manchester United to the teenager’s signature.

That’s according to French newspaper L’Equipe, which claims Real are determined to strike quickly for the highly-rated 18-year-old and seal a deal ahead of their rivals.

The report claims that Florentino Perez, the Madrid president who is running for re-election, is not afraid to pay a large sum this summer to attract Mbappe to the club and will go as high as £85m to land his man and hope it helps earn him another stint in charge.

Mbappe has been in stunning form since the turn of the year after helping fire Monaco to title contention and into the semi-finals of the Champions League.

However, Monaco vice-president Vadium Vasilyev insists the player does not want to leave the club this summer.

Speaking to Telefoot, he said: “No player has told us they want to leave.

“Of course, we will talk with the players. But with the World Cup taking place in 2018, Thomas [Lemar], Kylian nor Bernardo would not want to leave.

“But this is not the time for discussions. We will do everything to keep them.”

LYON TO IN SHOCK LOAN OFFER TO MANCHESTER UNITED

Lyon want to take 21-year-old Manchester United forward Anthony Martial on loan next season.

The Ligue 1 club are ready to make the shock approach to United in an effort to rescue a player, who has cut a largely frustrated figure at Old Trafford this season.

France Football claims Lyon are hopeful of landing the player on a year long deal, with Manchester United keen to bring both Antoine Griezmann and, if reports are to be believed, Alvaro Morata, into their attack.

Lyon believe the promise of first-team football could tempt United to let him leave for a year, with the player having come through the youth ranks at the club before leaving for Monaco in 2013.

The move could also tempt Martial, with a place in France’s squad at the World Cup in Russia at the end of next season to fight for.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho has told David De Gea he can leave Manchester United in the summer (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, 25, wants to join Manchester United after falling out of favour under Zinedine Zidane (Daily Star)

United will not be offered Alvaro Morata or Rodriguez as part of any bid from the Spanish giants for goalkeeper David de Gea, 26 (Daily Express)

Tottenham are prepared to make defender Toby Alderweireld one of their highest-paid players (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have been given permission to take 19-year-old AFC Wimbledon winger Toyosi Olusanya on trial (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea will bid for 24-year-old Real Madrid forward Morata in the summer (Daily Star)

Liverpool are ready to smash their transfer record to lure Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk to Anfield

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is set to ask for £100m to relaunch the Magpies in the Premier League next season (Daily Mirror)

Sam Allardyce is set for a transfer battle with former club West Ham for Sunderland’s Lamine Kone (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United stars feel Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have been ‘unfairly treated’ by Jose Mourinho – but the United boss insists it is ‘common sense’ to criticise his stars

Leicester City have given a trial to 20-year-old Kidderminster Harriers striker Andre Brown (Daily Mail)

Brighton’s Anthony Knockaert will receive a new Championship Player of the Year award after his name was spelt wrong on the original (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is growing in transfer value after impressing at Crystal Palace on loan (Daily Mirror)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to be offered a stunning £100,000-a-week deal to commit his future at Arsenal (The Sun)

Tottenham’s Danny Rose could be ready for the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday (The Sun)