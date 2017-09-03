Paper Talk: Man Utd’s Mahrez revelation; Griezmann price halved

The club Riyad Mahrez was close to joining on Deadline Day has been revealed, while Manchester United have been boosted in their hopes of signing Antoine Griezmann, according to Sunday’s newspapers.

MAHREZ WANTED MANCHESTER UNITED SWITCH

Leicester star Riyad Mahrez’s mystery trip on transfer deadline day was made in the hope of clinching a move to Manchester United, according to various reports on Sunday.

The player was one of the big stories on Transfer Deadline Day when he jetted in from international duty with Algeria in the hope of securing a mystery move.

It’s believed both Chelsea and Arsenal tabled offers for Mahrez, with Algeria’s Football Federation giving him permission to leave the national team’s camp in order to move on from Leicester.

However, according to The Daily Star, the Algeria international jetted off to join the Red Devils, with Jose Mourinho determined to bring a winger to Old Trafford for the 2017/18 campaign.

However, for reasons yet to be determined, the transfer never happened with Mahrez staying at Leicester.

The Mail on Sunday, meanwhile, claims Mahrez will again try to earn a transfer away from Leicester in the winter window, with PSG also among his potential suitors.

ATLETICO GIVE MAN UTD BOOST IN GRIEZMANN CHASE

Antoine Griezmann’s buyout clause has been halved and is now set at €100m, according to reports in Spain.

The long-term Manchester United target seemed destined to move to Old Trafford this summer, before the club’s transfer ban saw the Frenchman stay loyal to the La Liga side.

Atletico responded to the player’s pledge to stay by handing him a payrise and a new deal that saw his buyout clause raised to €200m.

However Spanish daily AS can reveal that raised buyout clause was only applicable while Atletico Madrid were subject to a FIFA transfer ban, and the Spanish capital club will be able to register new players once again from January onwards.

Barcelona have also been linked with the player.

AND THE REST

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to hold talks with playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, next week after his move to Barcelona failed to materialise in the transfer window (Daily Star on Sunday)

Coutinho is upset Liverpool have given him no assurances he will be able to move to Barcelona next summer (Sunday Mirror)

Inter Milan are going to offer Ivan Perisic a new contract with a buyout clause inserted after resisting interest from Manchester United during the transfer window

Former Manchester United forward Angel di Maria’s move to Barcelona broke down after PSG demanded £64m (Sunday Mirror)

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is set for a cut-price move to Tottenham in January (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid rejected the chance to sign Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez in the transfer window but could return for him next summer when he is a free agent (Sunday Express)

Chelsea’s signing of Kylian Hazard, 22, could help convince his elder brother Eden Hazard, 26, to sign a new deal with the Blues (Sunday Express)

Barcelona director Robert Fernandez says that the club tried to sign Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Marco Verratti this summer (Mail on Sunday)

Diego Costa and Chelsea might be heading for court. The Premier League champions are understood to be considering suing the rebel striker for up to £50m if he continues to refuse to return to the club (Sunday Express)

Atletico Madrid remain confident of sealing a deal for castaway Costa in the next month – but the Spanish club will encourage the striker to make his peace with Chelsea and help the transfer over the line (Mail on Sunday)

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez has been lined up to become the next manager of West Ham United, despite the club giving Slaven Bilic a month to save his job (Sunday Express)

Benitez will not be walking out on Newcastle (Sunday Mirror)

At least two Manchester United stars are being investigated by HMRC over alleged image rights tax dodges, as the taxman continues to open new cases against top footballers in the Premier League (Mail on Sunday)

Former Manchester United coach Tony Coton has lifted the lid at Old Trafford, claiming Roy Keane’s rant about his villa was the real reason he was axed by Sir Alex Ferguson (Mail on Sunday)

Ronald Koeman will dump Everton striker Wayne Rooney on the transfer list if he steps out of line again (Sunday Mirror)

Manchester City have moved quickly to assure Raheem Sterling that his future is at the Etihad (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere turned down a Deadline Day move to Birmingham, despite being offered £90k a week (Sunday Mirror)

A director at Portuguese club Sporting Lisbon has launched an astonishing attack on West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan, calling him “a liar” and “a parasite” for claiming William Carvalho had been offered to the Premier League side on Deadline Day (Sunday Telegraph)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is banking on a top-four finish offsetting a £60m loss on Alexis Sanchez (THe Sun on Sunday)

Crystal Palace boss Frank De Boer is facing the sack after three straight defeats with a new manager already lined up – Roy Hodgson (The Sun on Sunday)

England have begun their preparations for the World Cup by pencilling in a series of friendlies against Italy, Brazil and Germany (The Observer)

Manchester United’s attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer was halted by concerns raised with Real Madrid by the father of Kylian Mbappe, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (Sunday Times)