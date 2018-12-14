Paper Talk: Major Chelsea, Arsenal target nears Real Madrid exit

A major Chelsea and Arsenal target appears to be closer to leaving Real Madrid, while Manchester City are lining up a £50m bid for a Leicester star, according to Friday’s papers.

REAL MADRID PLAYMAKER NEARING EXIT AFTER FAN ABUSE

Chelsea and Arsenal target Isco is closer to leaving Real Madrid after being booed by home fans during their 3-0 Champions League defeat against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday night.

The shock defeat against the Russian outfit at the Bernabeu prompted an angry response from the home fans, with Isco at the forefront, as reported in The Sun.

The 26-year-old is said to have barked back “what do you want?” to the fans, although Real boss Santiago Solari admitted he did not see Isco’s reaction to the personal abuse directed his way.

Isco, who on December 3 posted a topless selfie online to shoot down accusations that he was overweight, also caused confusion when he appeared to reject the captain’s armband.

Solari played a second-string side, as Real had already qualified for the knockout stages, so Marcelo tried to hand Isco the armband when he was subbed on 74 minutes, only to be snubbed.

Marcelo said: “I tried to give the armband to Isco but he told me I had to give it to Dani Carvajal. I don’t know why.”

The Spain playmaker has struggled for first-team action this season and is keen on an exit as he looks to maintain his place in the national side.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all reportedly interested in his services, while Liverpool have previously declared an interest.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are plotting a stunning move for £50m-rated Leicester defender Ben Chilwell (Daily Mirror)

Raul Jimenez will keep Wolves waiting until the summer before the committing to a £30m switch from parent club Benfica (Daily Mirror)

Ousmane Dembele apologised to his Barcelona team-mates in the dressing room before they faced Tottenham after being late for training on more than one occasion (Daily Mirror)

Samuel Saiz could quit Leeds United next month to return to his native Spain because he is unsettled at Elland Road (Daily Mirror)

David de Gea is ready to make a stunning U-turn and sign a long-term Manchester United deal worth £400,000-a-week (The Sun)

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss this weekend’s crunch clash against Manchester United (The Sun)

Tottenham are hoping to secure a permanent deal for Everton’s on-loan midfielder Andre Gomes, who is delaying on a transfer to Merseyside (The Sun)

Newcastle want to solve their goalscoring problems with a move for Japan striker Ritsu Doan (The Sun)

Man Utd are considering making a record-breaking bid for 27-year-old Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Italian side wanting £100m for the Senegal international (Evening Standard)

United have also held talks over 18-year-old Turkish centre-back Ozan Kabak, with Galatasaray asking for £18m (Evening Standard)

Peter Kenyon’s takeover attempt of Newcastle has hit a hurdle as he is more than £100m short of Mike Ashley’s asking price (The Sun)

Ralph Hasenhuttl has hinted he will quit if he fails to save Southampton from relegation (The Sun)

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia is open to leaving the club in January after accepting he has lost the trust of manager Jose Mourinho (Daily Mail)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is growing increasingly confident a £300m deal to sell Newcastle will be finalised next year (Daily Express)

Tottenham star Harry Kane has as appointed his brother, Charlie, as his manager of football and commercial affairs (Daily Mail)

Cardiff striker Ibrahim Meite is set to leave in January, with Watford and West Brom interested in the Englishman, as well as clubs in Russia, Germany and France (Daily Mail)

Maurizio Sarri has told Gary Cahill he is free to sign for Arsenal in January if he wants (Daily Star)

La Liga is leading a Europe-wide backlash against Uefa’s new plans for a third continental club competition (The Independent)

Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo is set to reject a contract extension amid transfer interest from Frankfurt and Benfica (The Independent)

Celtic captain Scott Brown is moving closer to joining Australian A-League side Western Melbourne (Daily Record)

Hibernian goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw will hold showdown talks with Neil Lennon over his Easter Road future (Scottish Sun)