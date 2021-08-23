Paper Talk: Man City line up Arsenal striker as top Harry Kane alternative

Manchester City are ready to move for an alternative should a final offer for Harry Kane fall flat, West Ham have an alternative in mind for Jesse Lingard, while Monday’s transfer gossip claims Cristiano Ronaldo is poised for a surprise move to London.

AUBAMEYANG TIPPED FOR MAN CITY APPROACH

Manchester City are already making plans to buy another striker in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should efforts to sign Harry Kane fail.

City have seen multiple efforts to persuade Daniel Levy to sell the striker fail. These range from a straight £100m bid to a plethora of raised offers, which include a chance to sign some unwanted City stars.

Now the Daily Telegraph reports that City will launch one final attempt to twist Levy’s arm over Kane this week.

Whether that proves acceptable or not, remains to be seen. However, Levy has proved an unmovable object as far as an exit for Kane is concerned.

With that in mind, City are being tipped to move for Aubameyang as a cut-price alternative.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has gone a little stale at Arsenal and would likely welcome a fresh chance.

And according to pundit Charlie Nicholas, the move could materialise before the window shuts.

Arsenal are reportedly considering offers for both Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. After a near £135m outlay this summer, the Gunners need to claw some funds back.

And with Aubameyang on huges wages, any sizeable approach would likely convince Arsenal to sell.

Indeed, reports suggest they could sign Aubameyang for just £45m this summer – a good £100m less than the fee Levy wants for Kane.

Lacazette, meanwhile, has just 10 months left on his deal and Arsenal are hoping to shift the Frenchman on.

TOTTENHAM PLOT CRISTIANO RONALDO MOVE

Tottenham are emerging as a potential destination for Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Juventus this summer. (Daily Express)

Liverpool are reportedly ‘open to offers’ for four players having agreed a fee with Lyon for the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri. (Daily Express)

West Ham are chasing Lille midfielder Jonathan Bamba as an alternative to Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard. (Daily Express)

Aston Villa are in pole position to sign Sparta Rotterdam’s midfielder Abdou Harroui, who is out of contract next summer. (Daily Star)

Chelsea’s next offer to Sevilla for Jules Kounde is “imminent” though hopes of signing him could depend on Kurt Zouma finding a new club. (Daily Star)

Hundreds of Southampton fans were left fuming after missing kick-off against Manchester United because of ticketing chaos outside the ground. (Daily Star)

KANE TO BE JOINED BY ADAMA TRAORE AT TOTTENHAM

Manchester City will make a final offer for Harry Kane this week despite Daniel Levy’s obvious determination to keep his captain. (Daily Telegraph)

Tottenham are weighing up a £40m offer to Wolves for Spain winger Adama Traore before the window shuts. (Daily Telegraph)

West Ham are bracing themselves for another takeover bid from PAI Capital, after their initial offer was rejected in February. (Daily Telegraph)

Stan Kroenke appeared to confirm Granit Xhaka has signed a new deal running until 2025 in his Arsenal programme notes for the Chelsea game. (Daily Mail)

Willian has landed himself in hot water with Arsenal fans because he ‘liked’ a social media post from former club Chelsea reporting their Emirates Stadium win over the Gunners. (Daily Mail)

AND MORE TRANSFER GOSSIP

Jurgen Klopp has given the green light for Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn to complete a loan move to Hearts. (Daily Mail)

Klopp is refusing to consider extending his Liverpool contract right now as he’s already secure at Anfield for another three years. (Daily Mirror)

PSV Eindhoven are placing a £40m asking price on Noni Madueke, with Tottenham and Leeds both watching the winger. (Daily Mirror)

Burnley are hoping to sign Celtic’s Ryan Christie, who would be able to sign a pre-contract, ahead of a free transfer, in January. (Daily Record)

Everton’s £5m offer to sign rising Rangers star Nathan Patterson has been rejected by the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)