Paper Talk: Arsenal target Sanchez, Ozil replacements; Man Utd eye duo

Manchester United are weighing up a £125m double raid on Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal have plans in place to replace Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, according to Sunday’s papers.

MAN UNITED PLOT BIG-MONEY MOVES FOR ATLETICO DUO

Manchester United are reportedly plotting a £125m swoop for Atletico Madrid duo goalkeeper Jan Oblak and forward Antoine Griezmann.

United are finally expecting to lose number one keeper David De Gea to Real Madrid this summer and have lined up another Atletico stopper in £40m-rated Oblak to replace him.

Griezmann, meanwhile, has been a target for Jose Mourinho’s men for some time and would cost around £85m.

It’s no secret that Mourinho is looking to completely revamp an under-performing side for next season, and the report in the Daily Star Sunday also claims that the United boss is monitoring Willian’s situation at Chelsea.

The Brazil star has lost his starting spot to Pedro this season and Mourinho is a known admirer of the player he worked with during his time in charge at Stamford Bridge.

ARSENAL LINE UP SANCHEZ AND OZIL REPLACEMENTS

Arsenal are preparing for life without Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil and will reportedly complete a £50m double swoop for Porto forward Yacine Brahimi and Schalke playmaker Max Meyer to replace the pair.

Ozil and Sanchez, who are both out of contract in the summer of 2018, could leave the Gunners at the end of this season, particularly if the club wants to recoup any money for them before they more than likely exit on free transfers next year.

Ozil has refused to discuss his future plans until the end of what has been a shocking campaign for Arsene Wenger’s men, while Sanchez was dropped earlier in the season after a training ground row and is said to be unhappy with life at The Emirates.

Should, as expected, the pair leave then Arsenal are being tipped to sign Porto star Brahimi, who is rated at £35m and is also a target for AC Milan and Inter Milan, and Schalke midfielder Meyer, who has been dubbed the German Dele Alli, and is available for £15m, according to the Sun on Sunday.

AND THE REST

Manchester United are willing to match any offers from America or China to keep hold of Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season (Daily Star Sunday)

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool will keep Philippe Coutinho out of the clutches of La Liga giants Barcelona (Sunday Mirror)



Barcelona are planning for life without Neymar by drawing up stunning shortlist of world-class stars with Kylian Mbappe, Philippe Coutinho and Marco Verratti all being linked with a switch to the Nou Camp (The Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is involved in a battle with Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois over who moves to Real Madrid this summer – with England No 1 Joe Hart set to replace the winner (The Mail on Sunday)

Jose Mourinho is set to make a shock move to bring Everton playmaker Ross Barkley to Manchester United this summer (Sunday Mirror)



Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema is considering accepting a move to Arsenal potentially worth £300,000 a week (Sunday Express)

Tottenham will offer Dele Alli a new contract worth £40m in a bid to ward off interest from Real Madrid (Sunday Mirror)

Burnley want Leeds centre-back Kyle Bartley to replace Michael Keane next season (The Sun on Sunday)



Liverpool are set to battle Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic (Sunday Mirror)

Real Madrid midfielder Isco says he wants to stay at the Spanish club, despite rumours he will be sold this summer (AS)

West Ham and Everton are interested in signing Manchester City’s injury prone captain Vincent Kompany (Sunday Mirror)



Chelsea will allow Diego Costa to leave in the summer and have lined up Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata to replace him (Sunday Express)

Manchester City had the chance to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala in 2015, but instead opted to buy Wilfried Bony from Swansea (Sunday Mirror)

Arsenal will be able to confirm transfers as soon as Arsene Wenger says he is staying at the club, with Schalke left-back Sead Kolasinac intended as the first signing of a major revamp at The Emirates (The Mail on Sunday)



Granada boss Tony Adams will make a move for Everton’s Phil Jagielka this summer (Sunday Mirror)

Southampton want Leeds defender Pontus Jansson to replace the outgoing Virgil van Dijk (The Sun on Sunday)



Everton are ready to offer Swansea’s £30m-rated midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson £140,000-a-week to move to Goodison Park (Sunday Express)

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Stoke City and Aston Villa are all interested in midfielder Guessouma Fofana, who plays for French Ligue 2 side Amiens (The Mail on Sunday)

West Ham will make a move for Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic if they sack Slaven Bilic at the end of the season (Sunday Express)



West Brom have joined the queue of clubs keen on Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, 19 (The Mail on Sunday)