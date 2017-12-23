Paper Talk: Man Utd eye legend’s son; Aguero wants out at City

Manchester United are keen to sign a prodigious Ajax talent, while Sergio Aguero could be ready to stun Manchester City by asking to leave, according to Saturday’s newspapers.

MANCHESTER UNITED ADD KLUIVERT TO FOUR-STRONG WISHLIST

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has added the name of Ajax star Justin Kluivert to his list of attacking targets for January.

According to the Daily Star, the United boss is ready to make a rare foray into the transfer market next month to add the wide attacking player he missed out on over the summer.

While Inter’s Ivan Perisic was Mourinho’s target then, the Star reckons the United boss will move for one of Thomas Lemar, Christian Pulisic, Malcom or Kluivert.

Interest in the other three players has much much discussed, but the links to Kluivert – the son of former Ajax, Barcelona and Newcastle forward Patrick – is new.

The forward made his breakthrough for Ajax last season but it is this season where he has truly made a name for himself when he recently scored a hat-trick in a 5–1 home win over Roda JC.

Ajax will be loathe to lose their young talent so soon, but United know they could bow to a big-money offer for the 18-year-old.

AND THE REST

Sergio Aguero’s future at Manchester City is in doubt as he is unhappy with Pep Guardiola’s failure to play him in the club’s biggest matches (The Times)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez agreed a deal to stay at the club a year ago but changed his mind after the Gunners lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Champions League (The Times)

Arsenal are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and will make a £34.5m offer for him in January (The Sun)

Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, 28, is not a target for Everton “at the moment”, says Toffees manager Sam Allardyce (The Sun)

West Ham are set to launch a £20m bid for Swansea defender Alfie Mawson when the transfer window opens (The Sun)

Jurgen Klopp will battle his old club Borussia Dortmund to sign Basel’s 22-year-old defender Manuel Akanji (The Sun)

Brighton are set to test Celtic’s resolve with a £20m bid for Moussa Dembele, but the striker is valued by the Scottish champions at £30m (The Sun)

Antonio Conte is desperate to land the Real Madrid job, with current boss Zinedine Zidane under pressure ahead of the Clasico against Barcelona (Daily Express)

Manchester United players expect either Antoine Griezmann or Gareth Bale to sign for the club at the end of the season (Daily Express)

West Ham have had an £8m bid for Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter rejected, but are set to return with an improved offer when the January transfer window opens (Daily Express)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito says he will not stand in the way of Stefan de Vrij if the Liverpool target chooses to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season (Daily Express)

Celtic are ready to sell Moussa Dembele in the January transfer window with Everton and West Ham interested (Daily Express)

Romelu Lukaku has stopped celebrating goals because he is unhappy with Zlatan Ibrahimovic forcing him to play out wide, and is also angry with Jose Mourinho for not stopping it (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pellegrino has told Virgil van Dijk he is no longer guaranteed a place in the Southampton team (Daily Mirror)

Pep Guardiola says he feels sorry for Manchester City’s rivals because his side are so good (Daily Mirror)

Mauricio Pellegrino insists that Dele Alli is still “so important” for Tottenham, despite his dip in form (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal are targeting a £17.7m move for Barcelona starlet Jose Arnaiz (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United had to send staff to Paul Pogba’s house to wake him up after he failed to report for a post-match training session (Daily Mail)

Manchester City are backing plans to add a 39th game, which would be played abroad, to the Premier League calendar (Daily Mail)

David Moyes does not want to discuss extending his West Ham contract until the season has finished, despite his current deal expiring in the summer (Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace are targeting Basel forward Mohamed Elyounoussi and 6ft 9in Gillingham goalkeeper Tomas Holy in the January transfer window (Daily Mail)

Wayne Rooney will have been heartbroken to have retired from international duty, according to Antonio Conte (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are preparing a £25m offer for Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, and are prepared to allow Luke Shaw to leave to accommodate him (The Guardian)

Tottenham could loan out Georges-Kevin Nkoudou so as they can give his place in their Champions League squad to the fit-again Erik Lamela (The Guardian)

Rafael Benítez has set Newcastle owner Mike Ashley a deadline to strengthen the squad in January (The Guardian)

Gareth Bale has told Real Madrid that he wants to quit the Bernabeu and return to the Premier League with Manchester United (Daily Star)

Chelsea are lining up a swap deal that would see David Luiz move to AC Milan and Leonardo Bonucci arrive at Stamford Bridge (Daily Star)

Sam Allardyce says he wants to sign a new striker and a new full-back in January, but says he won’t sign Steven N’Zonzi as Everton already have enough midfielders (Daily Star)

Ivan Rakitic says Barcelona would welcome Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho with open arms (Daily Star)

Manchester United and Liverpool are both interested in signing Barcelona star Sergi Roberto (Daily Star)