Paper Talk: Rivals join Man Utd for Schalke forward; WBA’s £11m raid

Manchester City are considering a move for a long-term Manchester United target, while Tottenham are plotting a shock raid on Premier League neighbours Watford, according to Tuesday’s newspapers.

CITY CONSIDER MOVE FOR LONG-TERM MANCHESTER UNITED TARGET

Manchester City have joined the long list of admirers of Schalke forward Breel Embolo, according to reports.

The Daily Mail claims City are keeping a close eye on the striker and had scouts check on his performances for Switzerland as they edged past Northern Ireland to reach the World Cup finals.

The report doesn’t specify when City might make the move, but it’s presumed they are keeping an eye on the market amid concerns Sergio Aguero is ready to quit the club at the end of the season and return to La Liga, possibly with Real Madrid.

City’s neighbours United have had a long-term interest in the striker and were close to making a bid on him during his days at Basel.

Embolo since went on to sign for Schalke, where he has just returned to action after suffering a serious knee injury early on last season.

AND THE REST

Tottenham are interested in Watford’s Richarlison after just three months in English football (Daily Mirror)

Liverpool have emerged as favourites to sign Javier Mascherano in January (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale should return to the Premier League if it makes him happy, says Wales boss Chris Coleman (Daily Mirror)

A confident David Meyler says he can “only see one outcome” ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off decider against Denmark (Daily Mirror)

England boss Gareth Southgate is ready to risk his job by gambling on giving “fearless” kids their chance in the senior squad (Daily Mirror)

West Brom are eyeing up a January raid on Trabzonspor for £11m-rated midfielder Okay Yokuslu (Daily Mirror)

Adrien Silva admits he was “disgusted” when he found out FIFA had blocked his deadline day move to Leicester City (The Sun)

Cardiff City are set to sign Venezuela defender Rolf Feltscher despite interest from MLS side LA Galaxy (The Sun)

Sunderland hope to have Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom installed as their new manager by the weekend (The Sun)

Atletico Madrid have contacted Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil about a sensational return to Spain next summer on a free transfer (The Sun)

Manchester United are interested in Argentine left-back Enzo Diaz, who plays for second division leaders Agropecuario (Daily Mail)

Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed his international retirement after Italy lost their World Cup play-off against Sweden

Basel are facing a race against time to have their pitch in shape for next week’s Champions League clash with Manchester United after the heavy rain before Switzerland took on Northern Ireland (Daily Mail)

West Brom have renewed their interest in Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza after a summer deal fell through (Daily Mail)

Antoine Griezemann is expected to snub a move to Manchester United next summer and says it would be a dream to play for PSG (Daily Star)

Jonny Evans says the Northern Ireland squad would understand if manager Michael O’Neill leaves (Daily Star)

Gareth Southgate has backed Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford to start firing for England (Daily Star)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would be welcomed back by Italy with open arms, according to Alessandro Del Piero (Daily Star)

Gus Poyet would be open to returning to Sunderland as manager, two-and-a-half years after being fired by the Sky Bet Championship club (Daily Star)

QPR will open contract talks with Nedum Onuoha in January to avoid losing the defender on a free next summer (Daily Star)

Scotland are ready to make Michael O’Neill a double-your-money offer to succeed Gordon Strachan (The Guardian)

Paul Pogba is close to returning for Manchester United but is unlikely to feature against Newcastle on Saturday (Daily Telegraph)

Rangers are interested in Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill, 48, who is also a target for Scotland (Daily Telegraph)

Watford have rejected Everton’s request to talk to Marco Silva about their managerial vacancy (The Independent)

As well as being snubbed by Watford over their boss Silva, Everton have growing doubts over the possibility of securing Sam Allardyce on a shorter-term deal (The Times)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Liverpool’s Emre Can, with the 23-year-old midfielder’s contract set to expire at the end of this season (The Times)

Giampiero Ventura has resigned as Italy manager after the Azzurri failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup (The Independent)

St Johnstone are closing in on the signing of prolific Dundalk striker David McMillan (Daily Record)