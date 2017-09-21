Paper Talk: Man Utd, Arsenal in Goretzka fight; Mahrez gets warning

Manchester United and Arsenal have entered the race to sign a Schalke midfielder, while PSG striker Edinson Cavani is a target for two Premier League sides, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

PREM DUO ENTER RACE FOR SCHALKE MAN

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs keen to sign Schalke star Leon Goretzka.

The midfielder is regarded as one of the best young talents in German football after helping the national team lift the Confederations Cup this summer.

As a result, both Liverpool and Manchester City were spoken of as potential destinations for Goretzka, who instead opted to stay in the Bundesliga.

However, the 22-year-old will be out of contract next summer and according to the Daily Express, United and Arsenal have now entered the race for the player.

It is rumoured though that Goretzka prefers a move to Barcelona or Bayern Munich, with reports on Wednesday suggesting that Barca were at the front of the queue for the player.

The Catalan giants view Goretzka as a long-term replacement for Andres Iniesta, while Schalke sporting executive Christian Heidel recently said he hopes to have the player’s future sorted by the time the transfer window opens again in January.

“I’d like to think that by the winter break we will have clarity,” he said.

AND THE REST

Manchester City are closing in on a new deal for Fernandinho, despite negotiations taking longer than expected (The Sun)

Chelsea and Everton are interested in signing PSG forward Edinson Cavani (Daily Mail)



Arsenal are planning a swoop for Marseille defensive prospect Christopher Rocchia (The Sun)

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has ruled out big-money move to French club Paris St-Germain (Daily Express)

Arsenal could make a fresh move for Raheem Sterling in January, with Alexis Sanchez heading to Manchester City in exchange (Daily Mirror)



Tottenham and Liverpool will go head to head in a battle to land 17-year-old German midfielder David Philipp from Werder Bremen (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Fulham’s 16-year-old midfielder Matt O’Riley (Daily Mirror)

Demarai Gray has warned Riyad Mahrez that he is ready to replace him in Leicester’s starting line-up (Daily Mirror)



Fernando Llorente has pleaded for time to settle before Tottenham fans judge him (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been handed a major boost with £26m centre-back Mamadou Sakho set for Premier League action for the first time this season (Daily Express)

Liverpool are interested in RB Leipzig’s 18-year-old French defender Dayot Upamecano (Daily Star)



Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed he tried to sign Graham Dorrans for Swansea as he prepares to face the Rangers star in the first derby showdown of the season (Daily Record)