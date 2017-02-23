Paper Talk: United, Arsenal eye £50m striker; Barca’s £60m Spurs raid

Arsenal and Manchester United have made checks on a £50million-rated striker, while Barcelona are plotting a move on both Arsenal and Tottenham, according to Thursday’s newspapers.

ARSENAL AND MAN UTD TARGET PORTO STRIKER

Arsenal and Manchester United sent scouts to watch Porto’s 21-year-old striker Andre Silva in Wednesday’s Champions League match with Juventus.

The striker has emerged as one of Europe’s most deadly strikers and, having drawn comparisons with Sergio Aguero, has already struck 17 times this season, including four goals in the Champions League.

The Daily Express claims Arsenal and Manchester United had officials in attendance at the Estadio do Dragao to see him in action against one of the meanest defences in world football.

Although Silva drew a blank, it’s likely the two clubs will continue to monitor the striker, who has also attracted attention from Chelsea and Manchester City.

The player is likely to command a £50million fee should he leave Porto in the summer.

BARCELONA TARGET NORTH LONDON DUO

Barcelona are plotting a summer raid on north London this summer, with Hector Bellerin and Kyle Walker emerging as their top two right-back targets, according to reports.

Barca are making the signing of a new right-back their top priority this summer, with Aleix Vidal failing to impress and injury since bringing his season to an end early.

The Daily Mail, via Mundo Deportivo, claim Bellerin – who left Barcelona’s academy to join the Gunners – remains their first choice transfer target, but could have a tough job prising the player from Arsenal.

Bellerin only signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal back in November which tied him to the club until the summer of 2023.

However, the London Evening Standard claims Barcelona will target a move for Walker if their hopes of signing Bellerin fail.

Walker, 26, is enjoying arguably his best season in a Tottenham shirt, having assisted six goals and making a season high number of crosses in the Premier League this term.

Once again, however, prising him from north London may not be easy with the player also having committed himself to a new deal at the club.

However, after making regular checks on the player, Barcelona like what they see in Walker and believe he would fit perfectly into their side, though the Standard claims it would take an offer of around £60million for Tottenham to consider selling the England right-back.

AND THE REST

Real Madrid are in secret talks with Chelsea over a deal for Eden Hazard, according to reports (Daily Express)

Laurent Koscielny has ruled out a return to France and has insisted he is happy at Arsenal (Daily Express)

Chelsea target Franck Kessie has admitted he dreams of joining Manchester United (Daily Express)

Highly-rated Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is ready to commit to the club by signing a new two-year deal (Daily Mirror)

Wayne Rooney’s agent has flown to Beijing to engineer the Manchester United striker’s move to the Chinese Super League

Bournemouth are set to make a £10m bid for Chelsea goalkeeper Asmir Begovic this summer (Daily Mirror)

Crystal Palace keeper Steve Mandanda is eyeing a return to Marseille (Daily Mirror)

Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow is targeting an international call up – from either England or Wales (Daily Mirror)

Moussa Dembele’s agent claims the star striker will stay at Celtic despite interest from Europe’s top clubs (Daily Mirror)

Former Blackburn and QPR defender Christopher Samba is training with Aston Villa. The 32-year-old is a free agent following his release from Greek club Panathinaikos (Birmingham Mail)

AC Milan remain keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 29, and will move back in for him this summer (Daily Star)

Manchester United will miss out on Ajax starlet Daishawn Redan as he prepares to sign a new deal to stay in Amsterdam (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla will miss the rest of the season and is now focusing on being fit by August (Daily Mirror)

Arsene Wenger is ready to snub a huge China pay-day with the Arsenal manager vowing to stay on among Europe’s elite (Daily Mail)

A Chinese bank is ready to make a £225m offer for Southampton after a proposed takeover from a rival Far East firm collapsed (Daily Mail)

Frank de Boer wants to take on a Premier League role after snubbing Liverpool (Daily Mail)

Manchester United will give Swedish teenager Alex Timossi Andersson a trial with the youngster allowed to skip school (Daily Mail)

Andy Carroll is set to miss West Ham’s trip to Watford on Saturday, having been unable to train for the last 10 days (Daily Mail)

Eric Cantona fans are calling for refunds after his £60-a-head ‘An Evening With’ show was labelled ‘a farce’ on its opening night (Daily Mail)

German legend Lothar Matthaus has warned Mario Gotze that he’s heading to China if he can’t make it at Borussia Dortmund (Daily Star)

Lionel Messi signed a new Barcelona contract six months ago, according to Nou Camp legend Hristo Stoichkov (The Sun)

Chelsea and Manchester City are ready to return for Juventus star Leonardo Bonucci following a bust-up with manager Massimiliano Allegri (The Sun)

Bojan is set to lead a Stoke exodus this summer (The Sun)

Sweden’s top-flight new boys AFC Eskilstuna have signed Arsenal flop Emmanuel Frimpong on a free transfer (The Sun)

Leroy Sane has apologised to a German punter after his late goal for Manchester City cost him a €34,000 bet (Daily Telegraph)

Willy Cabellero could be offered a new deal at Manchester City but he is likely to wait to see how the goalkeeping situation develops, with Pep Guardiola expected to bring in a new No.1 this summer (Daily Telegraph)