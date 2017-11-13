Paper Talk: Trio keen as Sevilla star hints at Prem return; race for Utd ace

Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all chasing a former Premier League midfielder, while United have named their price for out of favour defender Luke Shaw, according to Monday’s newspapers.

PREM TRIO ON ALERT AS SEVILLA STAR HINTS AT PREM RETURN

Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all reportedly on alert after Sevilla’s Steven N’Zonzi hinted at a Premier League return.

The French midfielder only signed a one-year extension with Sevilla in January until 2020 but the former Stoke star has a buy-out clause that has led to continued talk of a return to England, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

The 28-year-old has proved to be a big hit since moving to Spain in a £7million deal in 2015, but the box-to-box midfielder has admitted that he misses life in the Premier League after making his international debut for France in the 2-0 win over Wales on Friday night.

N’Zonzi said: “I love the Premier League. I really like the Premier League, this is where I started at a good level. I had a great time there.

“I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. I am fine at Sevilla, I feel good. I am used to it now. It is my third season so I am happy.”

Both United and Arsenal have been linked with N’Zonzi in the past but City’s interest is new, with Etihad chief Pep Guardiola perhaps seeing the former Blackburn star as a long-term successor to Yaya Toure at the heart of his midfield.

AND THE REST

Arsenal are close to signing Lyon star Nabil Fekir in a deal worth more than £60m (Daily Star)

Manchester United want to sell 22-year-old England left-back Luke Shaw for about £20m in January (The Times)

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, 27, is wanted by Italian sides Juventus, Napoli and Roma (Daily Mirror)

England have been told to forget about tempting away Wales youngsters Ethan Ampadu and David Brooks (Daily Star)

Michael O’Neill has refused to be drawn on his future after Northern Ireland’s World Cup agony (Daily Star)

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema says Cristiano Ronaldo is more selfish than him (Daily Star)

Borussia Dortmund are targeting Liverpool midfielder Emre Can but face competition from Juventus (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, 31, says the club stopped him negotiating a move to Everton in the summer (Liverpool Echo)

Gareth Southgate has warned goalkeeper Joe Hart his World Cup place is under threat (The Sun)

Liverpool are willing to spend £5m to sign Wolves’ 17-year-old midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White in January (The Sun)

Alan Shearer says Danny Drinkwater has the wrong attitude and should not play for England again (The Sun)

Eric Dier reckons Ruben Loftus-Cheek could stay in the England squad as he is playing every week for Crystal Palace (The Sun)

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will be a target for Borussia Dortmund if he fails to agree a new deal with the Merseyside club (The Sun)

England have received surprise backing from Germany if they make a bid to host the 2030 World Cup (Daily Mail)

Phil Foden is set for an England Under-21 call-up as the FA plan to fast-track the Manchester City midfielder (Daily Mail)

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is not being lined up by the SFA for the vacant Scotland job (Daily Express)

Gareth Southgate is planning a mock penalty shoot-out at Wembley in a forthcoming friendly in a bid to end England’s penalty pain (The Guardian)

Jack Cork nearly missed his chance to finally make his England debut, as he was about to go on a family holiday to Dubai (Daily Telegraph)

Marcus Rashford has revealed he tried to emulate Brazil legend Ronaldo when he was growing up (Daily Telegraph)

Danny Drinkwater should be in with a shout of an England World Cup place, says former Leicester team-mate Jamie Vardy (Daily Telegraph)

Gareth Southgate has hinted he already knows his England squad for the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia (Daily Telegraph)

Wales remain convinced that Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu will commit his senior international future to them despite his eligibility for England and reputation as one of the best teenage prospects in Britain (Daily Telegraph)

Mikael Lustig admits he would love to finish his career at Celtic (Daily Record)