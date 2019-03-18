Paper Talk: Man Utd, Arsenal on alert as Inter put duo up for sale

Man Utd and Arsenal are on alert after an Inter Milan duo were put up for sale, while Alexis Sanchez will have to take a pay-cut to move to Italy, according to Monday’s papers.

UNITED, ARSENAL BOOSTED IN HOPES OF LANDING DUO

Manchester United and Arsenal are on red alert with Inter Milan reportedly ready to sell attacking duo Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic.

A report in The Sun claims that Croatian winger Perisic is not believed to be part of the Nerazzuri’s plans as the club look to begin a new era by ditching boss Luciano Spalletti.

The Italian’s relationship with Icardi, meanwhile, has also soured over an ongoing contract dispute.

Inter are said to be fed up with the influence of wife and agent Wanda Nara and stripped the Argentine of the captaincy last month.

Chelsea and Real Madrid are also said to be keen on Icardi, who is rated at £100m, while United’s interest in Perisic has cooled somewhat – leaving Unai Emery’s men as favourites to land the player, although Tottenham are also known admirers.

AND THE REST

Chelsea could sack manager Maurizio Sarri during the international break following Sunday’s defeat to Everton (Daily Express)

European football’s superpowers are to propose a radical Champions League shake-up in showdown talks with UEFA (The Sun)

Tottenham scouts were impressed with Benfica’s £85m-rated teen striker Jota in their Europa League win against Dinamo Zagreb (The Sun)

Juventus are willing to offer Alexis Sanchez a Manchester United escape route, but the striker would need to take pay-cut (The Sun)

Tottenham have joined Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the battle for Fulham ace Ryan Sessegnon (The Sun)

Chelsea could decide not to sell 18-year-old England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, whose contract runs out in 2020, if they sell Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 28, to Real Madrid this summer (The Sun)

Manchester United are lining up the next Giggs – Ryan’s son, Zach, is training with the club’s academy at Carrington (The Sun)

Liverpool have contacted Benfica over a potential world-record move for Portuguese centre-back Francisco Reis Ferreira (Metro)

Arsenal will tempt Crystal Palace with two of their fringe players as they try to get a deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the line (Daily Mirror)

Birmingham are braced for a 12-point deduction over FFP breaches that would place the club’s Championship status under threat (Daily Mail)

Arsenal could turn to Marc Overmars after Monchi returns to Sevilla as their sporting director (The Times)

Darren Bent would be interested in following his former team-mate Jermain Defoe to Scotland by joining Celtic or Rangers (Scottish Sun)