Man Utd and Arsenal have stepped up their interest in a Bundesliga wonderkid, while a top Man City youngster is set to commit his future to the club, according to Monday’s papers.

MAN UTD, ARSENAL IN BATTLE FOR TEEN SENSATION

Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in Hertha Berlin wonderkid Arne Maier.

The 19-year-old has been labelled the ‘new Toni Kroos’, having established himself in the first team at Hertha, and is a Germany Under-21 international.

Maier, who looks set to be named in the next full Germany squad, is rated at £15million by his club – although any potential buyers are likely to have to pay double that due to his age, according to the report in The Sun.

Maier made his 16th appearance of the season on Saturday as he helped Hertha to a 1-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, and United and Arsenal scouts are once again expected to be watching him again next weekend when he takes on Stuttgart.

AND THE REST

Jose Mourinho has been told by Manchester United that he can sign a defender next month – with Toby Alderweireld the No 1 target (The Sun)

Chelsea risk losing David Luiz because of their over-30s policy on new contracts (Daily Mirror)

Andy Carroll has his heart and his head set on staying at West Ham (Daily Mirror)

Everton star Richarlison is a transfer target for Barcelona (Daily Star)

Mason Holgate has been told by Everton he can go out on loan in January (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reckons Jose Mourinho is on a mission to humiliate him (Daily Star)

Phil Foden is to sign a new six-year deal at Manchester City in the next 24 hours (Daily Telegraph)

Everton boss Marco Silva says France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin still has a future at the club (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal want to sign Barcelona and France winger Ousmane Dembele – but Barca’s Argentina forward Lionel Messi says the Spanish giants “need” the 21-year-old (Football.London)

LA Galaxy’s Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, will not return to AC Milan in January, says the Serie A side’s sporting director (Sky Italy)

Steven Gerrard has accused SPFL delegate Jim Neil of bizarrely snubbing him – despite asking if he had any issues with the match officials (Scottish Sun)

Bournemouth are weighing up a big-money January bid for Celtic star Callum McGregor (Scottish Sun)

Rangers forward Ryan Kent could miss Thursday’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna after picking up an injury against Dundee (Daily Record)